How to lend money to friends and relatives

We all have this obligation to help friends and family members when they ask for a loan from us. It could be very difficult to say no when family members and friends ask for a loan, because you feel guilty if you say no.

You are torn between helping a family member or friend and also worried about the dwindling economy which would affect your income.

Saying no to a friend or family member might be due to the fact that if you lend the money to them, it might affect your own finances or you know it might be a herculean task to get your money back from them. And you really want to avoid that.

Before lending money to a family member or a friend, you must know what they intend to do with your money. If a bank can ask for a good reason why you want a loan, why shouldn't you do the same?

Get concrete details on what the loan is to be used for.

Sometimes we might feel guilty when asked for a loan. If you don't mean it then don't agree to give out a loan. Never feel guilt-tripped. If you can't give a loan, just say no.

Lend only what won't affect your own finance. If you can't afford all of the money, but you are willing to help out, make the person understand you don't have all the money been asked for but you can help out with some of the money. This prepares your mind for the worst outcome if the money isn't paid back.

Create a repayment period and be firm on it. So many family members and friends intentionally or unintentionally fail to pay back. Ensure you come up with a specific period to get your money back. This would enable them to know the money given is not a gift and also have it at the back of their mind to pay up before the due date.

Also before lending money to a friend or family member, you need to charge interest. It might seem harsh doing this to a friend or family member but you are avoiding being vulnerable, so you won't be taken for granted. And it also makes your friend and family know you really would get your money back.

When lending money to friends and family, never assume they would pay back. Keep ringing it in their head that they need to pay back.