Funny money memes we can relate to

In our day to day lives, we all experience different money issues, which most people can relate to.

Money issues that have to do with savings, spending so much and so on.

On a lighter note, here are 12 funny money memes we can all relate with.

1. When someone owing you money wears new stuff

A friend of yours is owing you money and the next time you guys see, you see the friends rocking the latest designer and you have this reaction.

2. When your uncle offers you money and you are forming polite

We all have a particular uncle who always gives us money whenever they visit. He offers you money, you pretend like you don't need and reject politely. See where politely led you.

3. When someone owing you money is travelling out

You think you can just disappear like that.

No way

4. When your parents tell you to bring your money

Shout out to our mothers, who help us to save the money which automatically turns to money for soup.

5. When you see money on the ground

Remember growing up and they told you not to pick money on the floor or you'll just turn to yam. Thank God we are still alive.

6. You love him but he is broke

Well, two can play the game. Guys are not looking for broke girls anymore. We ain't talking also.

7. When you spend the money you said you wouldn't touch

That moment you regret spending the money you set aside for something else and you keep scolding yourself.

ALSO READ: 5 things 500 naira could get you in the '60's

8. When your parent promise you money just to run errands

Like, say no more. Even if they tell you to get Shekau alive, you'll gladly do so.

9. When you find money in your pocket.

The best feeling in the world. Especially when you are doing your laundry and you find money in the pocket of your cloth.

10. When you keep deceiving yourself

We all know you are going to blow it all up. Don't deceive yourself.

Stop lying.

11. When they are not talking about money

Keep talking, I'm listening.

12. When you finally see the person owing you money

And all hell is let loose when you finally get the person owing you money.

Pay me my money.