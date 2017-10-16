Funny money memes we can relate to

In our day to day lives, we all experience different money issues, which most people can relate to.
Money issues that have to do with savings, spending so much and so on.
On a lighter note, here are 12 funny money memes we can all relate with.
A friend of yours is owing you money and the next time you guys see, you see the friends rocking the latest designer and you have this reaction.
We all have a particular uncle who always gives us money whenever they visit. He offers you money, you pretend like you don't need and reject politely. See where politely led you.
You think you can just disappear like that.
No way
Shout out to our mothers, who help us to save the money which automatically turns to money for soup.
Remember growing up and they told you not to pick money on the floor or you'll just turn to yam. Thank God we are still alive.
Well, two can play the game. Guys are not looking for broke girls anymore. We ain't talking also.
That moment you regret spending the money you set aside for something else and you keep scolding yourself.
Like, say no more. Even if they tell you to get Shekau alive, you'll gladly do so.
The best feeling in the world. Especially when you are doing your laundry and you find money in the pocket of your cloth.
We all know you are going to blow it all up. Don't deceive yourself.
Stop lying.
Keep talking, I'm listening.
And all hell is let loose when you finally get the person owing you money.
Pay me my money.