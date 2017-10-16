Home > Lifestyle > Money >

Funny money memes we can relate to

Money Issues 12 funny memes we can all relate to

In our day to day lives, we all experience different money issues, which most people can relate to.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Funny money memes play

Funny money memes

(Pics.me.me)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In our day to day lives, we all experience different money issues, which most people can relate to.

Money issues that have to do with savings, spending so much and so on.

On a lighter note, here are 12 funny money memes we can all relate with.

1. When someone owing you money wears new stuff

A friend of yours is owing you money and the next time you guys see, you see the friends rocking the latest designer and you have this reaction.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

 

2. When your uncle offers you money and you are forming polite

We all have a particular uncle who always gives us money whenever they visit. He offers you money, you pretend like you don't need and reject politely. See where politely led you.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

 

3. When someone owing you money is travelling out

You think you can just disappear like that.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

 

No way

4. When your parents tell you to bring your money

Shout out to our mothers, who help us to save the money which automatically turns to money for soup.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

 

5. When you see money on the ground

Remember growing up and they told you not to pick money on the floor or you'll just turn to yam. Thank God we are still alive.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

 

6. You love him but he is broke

Well, two can play the game. Guys are not looking for broke girls anymore. We ain't talking also.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

 

7. When you spend the money you said you wouldn't touch

That moment you regret spending the money you set aside for something else and you keep scolding yourself.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

ALSO READ: 5 things 500 naira could get you in the '60's

8. When your parent promise you money just to run errands

Like, say no more. Even if they tell you to get Shekau alive, you'll gladly do so.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

 

9. When you find money in your pocket.

The best feeling in the world. Especially when you are doing your laundry and you find money in the pocket of your cloth.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

 

10. When you keep deceiving yourself

We all know you are going to blow it all up. Don't deceive yourself.

Stop lying.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

 

11. When they are not talking about money

Keep talking, I'm listening.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

 

12. When you finally see the person owing you money

And all hell is let loose when you finally get the person owing you money.

play Money meme (Pinterest)

 

Pay me my money.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olugboyinwa Ajomale

Olugboyinwa Ajomale is an intern at Pulse. Ajomale is a photojournalist, an aspiring advertising executive in the making, a lover of good music and a social media freak. He's the biggest fan of Jesse Jagz and a sucker for puff-puff.

Top 3

1 Naira Depreciation We compared Nigerian Naira to other African...bullet
2 Independence Day 5 things 500 naira could get you in the '60'sbullet
3 Billionaire Traits 9 Habits to emulate to succeed as an entrepreneurbullet

Related Articles

Bad Money Habits The rise of the gambling culture in Nigeria
Couple Financial Goals Making financial decisions with your spouse
Money Talk How to use a piggy bank to improve savings
Christmas Savings How to start planning for festive period to save money
Financial Prudence How to survive on a 50k income

Money

Invest your money for long-term goals.
Finance Tips Short-term or long-term savings; which should you invest?
Young Nigerians at a betting centre
Bad Money Habits The rise of the gambling culture in Nigeria
Reasons why you should have a budget
Financial Tips Why you need a budget
Financial goals for spouses
Couple Financial Goals Making financial decisions with your spouse