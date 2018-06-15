Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

Financial Tips: 5 money-saving tips for big families

Financial Tips 5 money-saving tips for big families

Regardless of how many family members you have, saving money is still possible.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Financial Tips: 5 money-saving tips for big families play

Money-saving tips for big families

(centsai)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Having a lot of mouths to feed and people to take care of in a big family is quite difficult. Trying to save money in addition to this might seem impossible but it does not have to be if you take advantage of these five money-saving tips.

Below are tips from people with large families:

Use only what you need

Kerri Engle, a 28-year-old mom based in New Orleans with four kids tells US News that large families need to focus on the necessities in order to save money.

In her words, "There are so many ways to save money, and the biggest way is to live simpler and waste less. We try to live by the philosophy of only use what you need."

Make second-hand things your friend

Engle's second advice is for parents to let go of brands and invest in second -hand clothes, better known as "Okrika."

"Hand-me-down clothing and thrift store kids clothes are such an easy way to save money and be green," she says.

Have fun at home

Rather than spending thousands of Naira on movie and popcorn tickets, why don't you just save all that money and chill at home instead?

You can make popcorn at home, or buy the cheaper ones. You can also snack on relatively cheap things like groundnuts, biscuits as you and your family watch movies together.

You save money by watching movies at home play

You save money by watching movies at home

(kaseytrenum)

ALSO READ: 3 tips you need to get your adult financial life together

Cut out meat

For most Nigerians, who love meat, this might seem impossible but Amanda Elo, a 35-year-old Rochester, Minnesota-based mom swears that this is a great money-saving tip.

"Instead of eating meatless one or two meals a week, our default is meatless, and we add meat in occasionally," she says.

Think of all the money you could save if you reduced your meat intake.

Shop Online

David Geibel, managing director and senior vice president at Univest Wealth Management in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, believes that shopping online with a list is the way to go.

"We like doing it online because you don't get caught up in the moment," he says. He also advises saving some money by buying in bulk.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Financial Tips How to avoid going broke before your next salarybullet
2 Financial Tips 5 things you are probably wasting your money onbullet
3 Financial Freedom 5 easy ways to avoid overspending and save morebullet

Related Articles

Financial Freedom 5 easy ways to avoid overspending and save more
Financial Tips How to avoid going broke before your next salary
Financial Tips 5 simple ways you can get better with your spending
Financial Freedom You won't find yourself in debt again if you try these tips
Moneywise 5 questions you should ask yourself before buying anything
Financial Tips 5 important decisions to make to stop running out of money before payday
Financial Tips 5 things you are probably wasting your money on
Personal Finance Tips 5 financial decisions you could regret forever

Money

Ever thought of doing this as a business? Here's how
Resume Writing Ever thought of doing this as a business? Here's how
5 financial decisions you could regret forever
Personal Finance Tips 5 financial decisions you could regret forever
5 questions you should ask yourself before buying anything
Moneywise 5 questions you should ask yourself before buying anything
How to start a kid retail store business
Kid Retail Store Ever thought of starting this business? Here's how