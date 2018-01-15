Differentiating between needs and wants

news

To achieve your financial goals you need to set some ground rules for yourself. You need to sacrifice something to reach your financial goals.

When it comes to spending, there are two main things that are involved when it comes to what you want to spend your money on. Your wants and your needs

Your wants and your needs are the two things that can determine how your finance will look like.

What are wants and what are needs?

Wants are the things you desire which you can do without. For instance, you go out and see a nice pair of shoe. Just because it is so fine, you really want to get it, but you can do without it because you have other pairs of shoes. Your desire makes you get it.

Needs, on the other hand, is when you actually have to get something because, at that time, you need such thing for a particular purpose.

Using a pair of shoes as another example, imagine you don’t have a pair of shoe to go for an interview and you have to get one quick, then at that moment you really need to get that shoe to fulfil its purpose.

So the clear difference between wants and needs is that with want you would like to have it but you can do without it while with need you just have to have it which would serve a purpose.

So you have to understand the difference between your wants and your needs to reach your financial goals.

What are the things you need for every day living?

You need a place to stay which is shelter, food and water, clothing, healthcare and other essentials. This does not mean this is all you need to spend money on. There are other important things you need to spend money on.

Which is more important to achieve your financial goals between needs and wants?

When it comes to achieving your financial goals, you need to spend more on your needs than your wants.

You need to create a budget to achieve your financial goals but while creating a budget, you need to make sure your needs come first before your wants.

Sacrificing your wants makes you save more on things you do not necessarily need, which helps strengthen your income and finance.

Your wants might make it difficult for you to achieve your financial goals, which is why your needs are more important than your wants.