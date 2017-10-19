7 ways to remain poor

This is just a sarcastic piece on things to avoid if you want to be rich.

It is to give you an insight on what not to do if you want to be rich.

1. Don't wake up early.

Why do you need to get up from your bed so early? You really don't have to. Who doesn't love to turn around in bed? It's so cosy and comfortable.

You don’t need to wake up very early in the morning. Sleep on while people go out to work. You can wake up when you feel you need to eat. Then go back to continue your long sleep and see yourself ending up in poverty.

2. Spend excessively.

Your friend just got the latest iPhone 8. I know you can't afford it because it is going to affect your finance, but you can empty your account to also get it.

You must prove a point to people that you the rich social strata. Spend without budgeting and planning.

I promise you keep living above your means and poverty will come knocking.

3. Don't save.

Who are those telling you to save? You don't have to listen to them.

Take each day as it comes. Just keep spending as you like. More money would be made. You don't even have enough to save, so why should you save? Wait until you make that big money before you start saving.

3. You don't need a business.

You don't have enough capital to start a business.

You need someone to invest huge money in your business idea. Everyone is into the same business. The market is so saturated.

4. Never take calculated risks.

You can keep risking your finance to get frivolous and ostentatious things but don't take calculated risks when it comes to investment. You really don't want to take a risk and lose your hard-earned money. Remain contented with what you have and don't aim for more.

ALSO READ: Do you want to be poor? Please don't follow these steps

5. Play the blame game.

It's not your fault that you are living in such poor condition. It's the fault of the government. Also the fault of your parents. Why did they have to give birth to you in this messed up country? Don't try to change the situation.

The bank also isn't helping matters. They only give loans to rich men in the country. Blame everyone around you. They are the major reason you are not wealthy.

6. Just keep dreaming.

You have dreams of being the richest person in the world. This is enough to be rich. Don't take any action, everything would sort itself out. Keep reading motivational books but don't bother practising what you read in them.

7. Poor friends.

Hang out with friends who don't have any drive to make money. They are okay with they have. Your rich friends are too proud and they rub their wealth in your face. You don't need such bad vibe in your life. Just stay in your lane and mind your business

It is such an easy task to be poor or stay poor.

To be rich you need to avoid all of these.