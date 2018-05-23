5 types of unexpected expenses and how to plan for them

news

As we go through life, some unexpected expenses are bound to come our way. Some of them will require us to part with a lot of money while some will not cost us much.

Unfortunately, we can't predict the emergencies or surprises that will cost us a lot of money, neither can we control it.

However, our financial preparations for these emergencies go a long in determining how we react to them and how much it will cost us.

Unexpected expenses like medical emergencies can happen at any time. But with proper expense planning in place, one won't be caught unaware when life happens. Here are five unexpected expenses and how you can plan for them.

1. Medical Emergencies

Medical emergencies like checkups, medicines, minor illnesses, and so on are normal expenses that can be covered in your budget.

Your budget can take care of these because they won't cost a lot of money.

But if the emergency comes in form of an accident involving you and a vehicle, then, you may need to part with some money as your treatment will require a huge bill.

So, whether the emergency is major or minor, the truth is, you will need to spend some money to get yourself treated.

How then can you avoid this situation? The simplest way to avoid this is not t get sick. You may think you don't have control over that, but hey, there is a lot of things you can do to stay healthy. Maintain a healthy diet and go for medical check-ups regularly. With these, you can prevent minor emergencies that might cost you huge bills.

As for the major emergencies like an accident, that is a different situation and your insurance can take care of that.

2. Major Auto Repairs

If you have a vehicle, you surely need to spend some money on it to keep it running.

You never can tell when the vehicle would break down, but you'll certainly know when to change the brake pad, the tyres and other parts that need to be changed. All these will cost you MONEY.

Expenses like this can also be captured in your monthly expense planning so that when it happens, you won't find yourself scratching your head thinking about where to get money to repair your car.

However, the major auto repairs may not be planned for in your budget because, of course, nobody wishes his vehicle has an accident. And with Vehicle insurance, repair of accidented vehicles is covered.

Interestingly, you can delay the need for major repairs by simply driving less. The less you drive, the less the wear and tear it goes through.

3. Major Home Repairs

Just like your car, your house is bound to cost you some money. There will always be a need to add something to your home as well as a need to change something. All these will eat some money, except if you choose to ignore those needs.

However, some things in the home will require urgent spending you won't like to ignore. For instance, if there are electrical faults in the house, you need to change it as soon as you notice it.

Do you think you can avoid spending too much on your home? Yes.

The simplest way to this is to ensure your maintenance of the home is high so that small problems in your home can turn into much bigger problems.

Fix electrical faults on time before it requires you to spend more than you expect to fix it.

4. Unplanned Travel

Travels cost money but not all travels is planned for. For instance, travelling for vacation can be planned and be budgeted for.

But travelling because of an emergency like burial will cost you unexpected expenses.

How can you avoid this? See, the truth is you may not be able to avoid attending some family functions except if you are willing to cut ties with them. but you can control how much you spend on such travel.

5. Unexpected gift expenses

Gifts are expected to be given for certain occasions and if you are giving one, say your sister's wedding, it will eat a hole in your budget. Don't forget that.

Wedding gifts can be very expensive, and if you are a generous guy, who is well loved by his people, gifts may be expected from you every time there is an occasion.

However, you can spend less by being frugal about people's events.

You can go for less expensive gifts. You can also make one if you know how to make handmade gifts, or re-gift from the ones you were gifted. This will cost you little instead of dipping your hand in your budget.