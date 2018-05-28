5 things frugal people don't do

news

Living a frugal life isn't as easy as you might have been told. It takes a lot of discipline to make frugality a lifestyle.

Being frugal helps you spend less and save more. And you can't really enjoy saving your money except you are frugal.

You know money is difficult to make and easy to throw away. But for frugal people, throwing money away is as difficult as making it.

And because saving money is their lifestyle, here are five things frugal people don't do.

1. They don't turn down free offer

Frugal people don't let free items pass them by. If you like call them ''Osho free'' (freebies enthusiasts) getting free items is one of the reasons they have more savings that you have.

2. They don't throw an old item away, they sell it

Frugal people don't like to throw an item away because it is old. They instead find a way to make money from it by putting up on classified sites or find a buyer for it. After all, one man's trash is another man's treasure.

ALSO READ: 5 side hustles to kick start your 2018

3. They don't buy the newest or latest

Buying the latest gadget in the market is never a priority of frugal-minded people.

They believe the prices of any new item in the market will drop two or three months after its appearance in the market. So, instead of rushing to buy the latest, they wait for the price to fall before they make buy the same phone or laptop some people had bought at a very high price.

4. They don't care about brands

Frugal people do not believe in buying brands to make impressions.

In fact, branded shoes, bags, watches and clothes do not serve any purpose to them except, the quality of the brands is far better than the quality of the alternative products in the market.

Even at that, they will still hold on a little to check if the price will come down.

5. They don't waste anything

Frugal-minded people are also known for not being wasteful.

They are the ones that always make sure they get the real value for their money and use any item they buy to the very end.

They squeeze their toothpaste, ketchup and beauty products from its tubes to make sure nothing remains in the tube.

They preserve foods no matter how small to avoid throwing it away. Frugal people do not like to waste anything for any reason.