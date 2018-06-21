5 signs you are spending too much money on food

news

Is there anyone who doesn't spend money on food? None, right? We all spend money on what we eat just to maintain life and growth.

Since food is essential for living, someone might think no amount of money spent on food can be too much. Well, that's not true. It is possible to overspend on food.

But how do you know if you are spending too much money on food? Your answers are not far-fetched. Here are five signs that show you are spending too much on food.

1. You never have food at home

Not always having food at home only prompts you to eat out every time, and the more you eat out the more money you spend on food.

Don't even think eating out helps you to spend less. That's absolutely not true. Anything you buy at eateries will surely be more expensive than cooking your own food at home.

2. You throw out half your food

If you are constantly throwing away leftovers, you should be reminded how much you have throwing away. This mostly happens in families that enjoy bulk buying to save money.

Bulk buying is honestly a good idea, but if at the end of the day most of the food ends up in the trash bin, the essence of buying your food bulk will be defeated ...and you end up wasting the money you are trying to save.

3. Your fridge is full of spoilt food

If you have to throw some foods away each time you open your fridge, it means you are overbuying and creating waste.

Next time, when you go to grocery stores, you need to reduce the quantity of the perishable foods you buy.

4. Your whole social life happens in restaurants

Eating out with friends and family is cool, it gives you a relaxing experience. You'll always enjoy their company while you chat over some plate of Jollof and drinks. However, that enjoyment does not come free.

While it is good to do this once in a while, you really don't have to make it a lifestyle as your trip to restaurants with friends will sooner or later affect your personal finance.

So, instead of always wasting your money on food just to have a nice time with your friends, you can come up with a new and creative way to bring them together without spending money on foods and drinks.

You guys can go for a walk, go to the gym together or organize a simple get-together at each other's home.

5. You buy food to feel better

Aha! When some people are down, they only come alive when they eat. See, this is a spending trap you must learn to avoid if you are one of such people.

This will only prompt you to spend money on food all the time because this always make you think eating is the solution to any challenge you have.