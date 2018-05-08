Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 old items in your home that can give you extra cash

Money Tips 5 old items in your home that can give you extra cash

Instead of littering your home with unused items, you can simply sell them off and make extra cash for yourself.

  • Published:
5 old items in your home that can give you extra cash play

Give your wardrobe a breath of fresh air today by selling off unused clothes

(Blog TO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Every home probably has some old items that we probably thought are too old to have any commercial value- Nobody will pay for this old stuff. So we say.

Yes, those items might truly be old but chances are that they can still earn you more extra cash than you realize.

So, instead of throwing them into the bin because you are not using them again, you can sell them off at a very reasonable price. Here are some of the items in your home that can earn you extra cash.

1. Clothing

5 old items in your home that can give you extra cash play

Free your wardrobe, sell old clothes

(Souls Harbour Rescue Mission)
 

We all have some clothing items we are not wearing again and instead of abandoning them in your wardrobe, give it a fresh breath and make money from those unused clothes.

2. Shoes and bags

5 old items in your home that can give you extra cash play

You can make money from them and buy new ones.

(Community table)
 

This goes out to most ladies with lots of handbags and different kinds of pairs of shoes.

Did you know that those old shoes and bags that litter your rooms can actually give you some cash? You need not keep them to end up in the trash bin, make money from them and buy new ones.

3. Jewellery and fashion accessories

5 old items in your home that can give you extra cash play

You can make cash from your old jewellerirs, don't abadon them in a box

(Sajewellery)
 

These items do appreciate and you can make cash from them anytime you are willing to sell them off. Don't abandon these gems in your jewellery box.

4. Kitchen utensils

5 old items in your home that can give you extra cash play

You don't need to cramp your kitchen with unused utensils. Sell them!

(DIY Kitchen)
 

You don't need to cramp your kitchen with unused pots and other utensils you will never use again. Give yourself some space in the kitchen by selling those unused items you hang on the wall, in the cabinet and those lying uselessly on the floor.

5. Old toys

5 old items in your home that can give you extra cash play

Old toys can also get you extra cash.

(Games for your mind)
 

Your children are all grown and they don't play with toys anymore. Just sell it off. You can sell old stuff online or do a yardsale. Who says 2nd hand doesn't value?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Life Hacks 6 things you need to let go to become successfulbullet
2 Entrepreneur 5 things you should know if you want to make money onlinebullet
3 Entrepreneur 7 things you should know before starting a retail businessbullet

Related Articles

Money Tips If you follow these 3 steps, you'll meet your financial goals
Financial Tips 5 money myths that could keep you in financial bondage
Internet Fraudsters 3 ways you can prevent yourself from losing money to online scam artists
Financial Tips 5 reasons you should have an emergency fund
Moneywise 5 financial skills everyone should master
Moneywise 5 second-hand items you should not buy
Savings 5 ways to cut down your monthly expenses
Moneywise 5 financial goals you must reach before you clock 30
Personal Finance 3 habits that can make you poor even with reasonable income

Money

How to start errand service business
Errand Service Here's how to start this business and make some income for yourself
How to become a successful real estate agent in Lagos
Real Estate Here's how to become a successful agent
5 money myths that could keep you in financial bondage
Financial Tips 5 money myths that could keep you in financial bondage
If you follow these 3 steps, you'll meet your financial goals
Money Tips If you follow these 3 steps, you'll meet your financial goals