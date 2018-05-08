5 old items in your home that can give you extra cash

news

Every home probably has some old items that we probably thought are too old to have any commercial value- Nobody will pay for this old stuff. So we say.

Yes, those items might truly be old but chances are that they can still earn you more extra cash than you realize.

So, instead of throwing them into the bin because you are not using them again, you can sell them off at a very reasonable price. Here are some of the items in your home that can earn you extra cash.

1. Clothing

We all have some clothing items we are not wearing again and instead of abandoning them in your wardrobe, give it a fresh breath and make money from those unused clothes.

2. Shoes and bags

This goes out to most ladies with lots of handbags and different kinds of pairs of shoes.

Did you know that those old shoes and bags that litter your rooms can actually give you some cash? You need not keep them to end up in the trash bin, make money from them and buy new ones.

3. Jewellery and fashion accessories

These items do appreciate and you can make cash from them anytime you are willing to sell them off. Don't abandon these gems in your jewellery box.

4. Kitchen utensils

You don't need to cramp your kitchen with unused pots and other utensils you will never use again. Give yourself some space in the kitchen by selling those unused items you hang on the wall, in the cabinet and those lying uselessly on the floor.

5. Old toys

Your children are all grown and they don't play with toys anymore. Just sell it off. You can sell old stuff online or do a yardsale. Who says 2nd hand doesn't value?