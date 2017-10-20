5 movies that teach financial lessons

We watch movies not only for entertainment but also is a window to escape from the various problems of life, putting ourselves in the happenings and cinematic situation by getting immersed in the motion pictures but beyond entertainment and immersion.

Some movies have not only entertained us but also taught us some monetary value.

If you've ever seen these movies and you just watched it for the sole aim of entertaining yourself, you need to go watch them for the second time and gain some money lessons from them.

1. The Godfather - 1972

The Godfather trilogy based on Mario Puzo's novel tells a tale about a Sicilian mafia family based in New York.

It shows how powerful the mafia is and how they do business which includes drugs and crime.

The lesson from the trilogy is that with money you can do virtually anything. Another lesson you can pick from the movie is to always be firm when taking a decision and never going back on your word.

2. Scarface - 1983

The movie Scarface depicts the drug business in America.

It is about a young petty criminal who migrates to the USA from Cuba and takes over a cocaine distribution cartel in Florida. It shows the intrigues, violence and the business side of cocaine trafficking.

It shows us that the more money you have, the more responsibilities and problems of life that comes your way.

However it also teaches us that you can come from nothing to be on top of the food chain if you play by the rules.

3. The Pursuit of Happyness - 2006

The movie is based on real-life happenings of business mogul, Chris Gardener, played by Will Smith.

It tells a story of a man and his son. His wife leaves the son with him and walks out of the marriage because of his career and financial decisions. He goes into a business of selling bone density scanners which fails. Faced with lots of financial trouble and homeless for almost a year.

The movie teaches an important money lesson about planning for the future because nobody knows what the future has in store for us.

4. Confessions of a Shopaholic - 2009

The movie is about a lady who is a shopping addict, Rebecca Bloomwood.

She actually cannot afford most of the things she buys but she keeps buying bills keep coming in and the shopping continues until she is in a financial mess.

The lesson to be learnt in this movie is that you shouldn't buy on impulse and also don't buy what you want. You need to understand it is more about needs than wants. Learn how to save or you'll end up being broke which might be difficult to get out from.

5. The Wolf of Wall Street - 2013

The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the life of a former stockbroker, Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

He manipulated the stock market for his own benefits. He entices his clients with unrealistic profits which they all buy into but they lose a lot because Jordan doesn't have their best interest at heart.

A major lesson in this movie is not to be enticed by juicy money offers. Before making any financial decisions, seek advice from financial experts.