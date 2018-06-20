5 money habits everyone needs to start practising right now

news

Everyone who goes to work every day has some financial goals to achieve before they retire.

Some people want to have their own house in their 30s. Some are working to have viable investments while others are working towards having a good life when they retire.

Everybody has a goal. However, these goals may not be achieved except you practise a healthy personal finance.

Here are key personal finance habits you'll need to form to actualise your financial goals.

1. Automate your savings

One of the most important aspects of personal finance is saving as it helps you to attain your set financial goals. However, a lot of people don't seem to find it easy to save.

If you are one of such people, all you need is to automate your saving to restrict your access to it and prevent you from impulsive buying.

2. Control impulse purchase

This has been identified as one the habits that lead people to a series of dangerous spending behaviours such as unplanned and poor purchasing decision.

If what you buy is dictated by impulse, your income may not take you through month end, let alone having something to save. You need to stop this to improve your spending and saving habits.

3. Have a contingency fund

You need to have an emergency fund no matter what.

It doesn't matter if unexpected situations arise or not, it is important you have an emergency fund always.

Not having an emergency fund is like having no savings for emergency situations. It is meant to help you when you have an emergency situation.

4. Have a detailed budget

Budgeting might look discouraging when creating it but there are advantages when you create a budget.

Your budget will let you know where your money is meant to do for you instead of worrying what you spent it on.

People feel their budget restricts the way they are meant to spend money, This makes it hard for them to attain financial freedom. Your budget helps you control your finances.

5. Pay bills promptly

Paying your bill is a good practice that helps you to save and avoid potential late fees.