Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 financial habits you need to stop to get out of debt

Saving Tips 5 bad financial habits you need to stop to get out of debt

If you always find yourself in debts before month end, these five financial habits could be reasons you're a chronic debtor.

  • Published:
5 financial decisions you could regret forever play

Preventing yourself from overspending is one way to to stop worrying about your finances

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Have you ever asked yourself why your earnings never see you through the month end or why borrowing from colleagues every month has become a thing?

If you're a chronic debtor and you've never asked yourself these honest questions, you just have to start paying attention to your financial habits.

The truth is, most people want to save money and live a good enviable lifestyle but their financial habits throw them into debts every month.

How then do you break this? It is simple, you just need to stop certain habits that make you a perpetual debtor.

So, here are  five bad financial habits you need to break to get out of debts.

1. Impulse buying

5 financial habits you need to break to get out of debts play

Impulse buying could lead to dangerous spending that leads people to become chronic debt

(PYMNTS)
 

Impulse buying has been identified as one the habits that lead people to a series of dangerous spending behaviours such as unplanned and poor purchasing decision.

If what you buy is dictated by impulse, you may not take you through month end, let alone savings. You need to stop this to improve your spending and saving habits.

2. Shopping to be happy

5 financial habits you need to break to get out of debts play

Shopping can be very sweet and addictive.

(Black Enterprise)
 

Without considering your meagre income, if your happiness is tied to your monthly shopping list, you'll most likely have nothing to save. Shopping can be very sweet and addictive. If you don't have control over your spending, you'll keep deriving happiness in borrowing and get yourself sinking into deepening debts.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to make money online

3. Expecting a miracle to happen

Some people spend their money recklessly thinking some sort of financial miracles like lottery or money gift from a relative would hit their bank account. Others deliberately borrow thinking their stake in a lottery would someday earn them a jackpot.

So, instead of expecting miracles to happen, just cut your spending, make a budget and save.

4. Excessive Lifestyle

play
 

The habit of buying more than you can afford is the chief reason you owe all your neighbours some amounts of money.

Of course, everyone desires a good lifestyle, but then, you don't have to trade your financial dignity for shame that sometimes comes with debts. Take it easy, cut down the excesses and enjoy your life as much as your earnings can afford.

5. Not having a budget

5 things you are probably wasting your money on play

Don't make financial choices you might regret

(Pulse)
 

Spending without planning your expenses is also capable of throwing you into debts. As a matter of fact, having a budget plan and sticking to it like a religion can prevent you from borrowing from friend and colleagues because it will guide your spending and personal savings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Financial Management 5 habits you can learn from highly successful saversbullet
2 Affiliate marketing Here's how you can earn money online with these 5...bullet
3 Moneywise 10 tips on how to have a better relationship with moneybullet

Related Articles

Financial Tips How to improve your finances
Financial Tips Ways to stop worrying about your finances
Financial Tips Investment moves you need to start making
Financial Tips Financial choices you might regret
Money Saving Tips Ways to spend less than you earn
Money Saving Tips Saving tips for travelling
Financial Tips How to manage your debt
Financial Tips Why it is difficult for you to pay off debt
Money Talks Money rules that can make your finance better
Financial Tips Financial blunders couples should take note of

Money

5 reasons you should have a side business
Financial Tips 5 reasons you should have a side hustle
3 proven ways to hire qualified employees faster
Jobberman 3 proven ways to hire qualified employees faster
Impulsive spenders, these simple tips will help you avoid unnecessary spending
Spending Guide Impulsive spenders, these simple tips will help you avoid unnecessary spending
5 signs you are spending too much money on food
Personal Finance 5 signs you are spending too much money on food