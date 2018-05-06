5 easy ways to start making money online

news

Almost everybody can make money online, but there are certain things you need to know.

So, whether you're a student that wants some extra cash, or a graduate yet to have a job; even a working class who has time to spare, the following are ways to make money online.

Here are five cool ways to make money online

1. Freelance

Making money from home cannot be easier than this: Freelance involves providing services to businesses and clients online. As a freelancer, you can work full time or part time at home. The choice is left for you to make.

Also, as a freelancer, you can set the terms of your contract in such a way that you will be able to work multiple jobs at the same time.

And the services you can offer as a freelancer includes web design, web development, graphic design, search engine optimization, social media marketing, article writing etc.

If you have any of these skills, you can join the freelance marketplace and apply for jobs. And in other, for you to become a freelancer, you need to register on a freelance marketplace and fill in your profile and skills.

Examples of the best freelance marketplaces include Up work; Guru; Freelancer; Fiverr; Peopleperhour; Toptal; iWriter; and Simplyhired.

2. Affiliate Marketing

This is the art of promoting other companies’ products and getting a commission when someone buys the product. It is one of the easiest ways to earn money online.

Affiliate marketing is organized in such a way that, the more product you sell, the more money you will make. And to sell a product, you need to join the affiliate network and find a product you can market online.

Upon joining the affiliate network, you will be given a link with your Id which you will promote online. When people click and buy the product through your link, you get a percentage of commission.

And one of the top affiliate marketing sites you can join is Clickbank.

3. Blogging

Blogging is one cool way to earn money online.

When blogging is done properly, it can easily generate hundreds of thousands of Naira per month. All that is required of you is to have your own website and provide latest gist and information; I mean anything reasonable that will generate traffic to the website.

Additionally, you will have to keep writing regularly and sharing your website and contents on social media platforms.

Upon generating enough traffic to your website, you can monetize your blog with pay per click program and affiliate product to earn more money.

However, bear in mind that blogging needs a bit of patience before you can start making real money from it.

4. Become a virtual or personal assistant

If flexibility is what you want, then you should go for this. A virtual assistant is a great job to have because it is very profiting and flexible at the same time.

As a virtual assistant, you’ll have the freedom to maintain multiple clients at once; which mean you can easily fill gaps in your week or work overtime if you need to.

A virtual assistant will generally charge £15-20 depending on the specifics of their job role.

And examples of the types of jobs that you should expect are assisting with tasks such as blogger outreach, product listings, research and responding to emails

5. Content Writing

You can write articles on any topic for others, as a freelancer, if you have good writing skills and know how to present ideas.

And by so doing, you make money online.

As a freelance writer, you will be paid on the basis of the number of characters or words you write. Also, payment is based on the level of writing skills you possess.

The more you write, the more money you can make. You can sign up on any of the above-mentioned freelance marketplaces and find projects and writing categories to apply for.

Note: It takes only focus, coupled with hard work, and good reading habit to develop your writing skills.