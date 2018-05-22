5 businesses you can do on weekends to make more money

news

Do you want a part-time business you can do to increase your earning? Then, having a business that will not disturb your 9-5 job is what you need to make more money.

It is not easy to juggle two jobs when one of the jobs requires you to work 9 am to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays.

However, with your weekends, you can start something lucrative.

Starting a part-time business can go a long way to increase your earnings and thus help you achieve your financial goals.

So, if you want to increase your earnings, you can consider one of these five part-time businesses. Apart from basic skill and knowledge, all that are require from you to succeed in any of these businesses are passion and dedication.

1. Interior decoration

Interior decoration is a growing business and it is not difficult to learn. It doesn't take too long to learn interior decoration skill.

Depending on the aspect of interior decoration you want to specialise on, two or three months should be okay to acquire the skill.

You'll also need to present yourself building contractors and specialists in home decoration.

Once you have this skill, you can make it a side hustle and make more money for yourself.

2. Rental Services

You are looking for a business you can do only on weekends? Rental Service is that business as it is needed for parties and special occasions which are mainly on weekends.

This business is a little capital intensive as you'll need to buy canopies, tables, cooking utensils, and other equipment to make money from by renting them out.

This business, however, does not require any skill or a professional knowledge. All you need is the capital to start your rental service business, and before you know it, you are already making more money.

3. Consultancy

If you are professional and expert in a specific field, you can consider making money from it by advising and guiding people who want to succeed in that same field.

As an expert, your skill, knowledge and experience will be very useful for some people, and instead of giving this out free of charge, you can make it a business.

4. Music class

Ability to play more than two musical instruments is gift many young people crave to learn. If you are good at organ, flute, and singing or in any other music area, you can monetize these skill sets.

And guess what, this will never disturb your 9-5 job as only determine when the class holds between Saturday and Sunday.

5. Online business

With almost everything going digital these days, making money online has become the new trend.

Online business like affiliate marketing, blogging, SEO consultancy and content writing require little or no capital. And since it is online, all you need is your laptop and your weekend to make money from any of these online businesses.