5 businesses that will help you make some money online

Irrespective of what you do, be it freelancing, full-time employee with a major corporation, a stay at home mom, a university student, or a job-seeker – there are several ways to make money online in Nigeria with little or no capital investment.

Here are five easy ways you can start making money online from the comfort of your own:

1. Become a translator

Not without reason are there over 300,000 translators in the world: They are needed.

In a world where more and more companies are using outsourcing, those that speak other languages seem to be indispensable.

You can either be a negotiator, negotiating deals for an import-export agent or replying to company emails.

The truth is, with the use of remote call centres and Skype, there are so many opportunities to enable you to work part-time with small companies by networking on freelance sites, or to set up translation services.

2. Sell on E-commerce Websites

Another legit way to make some extra-cash online in Nigeria is by selling on e-commerce websites. Jumia, Konga, PayPorte are all e-commerce websites that allows a merchant to list and sell products online for free.

These list of websites exposes your product to a huge chunk of online audience that you will not be able to access offline making it easier and faster to sell and make more money online.

3. SEO consultant

If you know the ins and outs of search engines and have skills in platforms like Google Analytics then it's time to start making some cool cash.

And this can be done by educating business owners on the power of SEO to help transform their websites into a more SEO-friendly property.

Enlighten them on how to properly use keywords and structure content to get more traffic. Skill them on how to read and use their analytics data the right way.

4. Become a virtual or personal assistant

If flexibility is what you want, then you should go for this. A virtual assistant is a great job to have because it is very profiting and flexible at the same time.

As a virtual assistant, you’ll have the freedom to maintain multiple clients at once; which mean you can easily fill gaps in your week or work overtime if you need to.

A virtual assistant will generally charge £15-20 depending on the specifics of their job role.

And examples of the types of jobs that you should expect are assisting with tasks such as blogger outreach, product listings, research and responding to emails.

5. Remote technical support

The vast majority of small businesses don't have enough budget to employ a full-time IT personnel. And as a result, they tend to rely on a computer-savvy friend or family member. when their systems go on the fritz.

So, if you have experience working on computers and networks, you can help eliminate their need by offering immediate remote technical assistance whenever the need arises.