3 smart ways to improve small-scale business

Here are three smart ways to improve your small-scale business.

  • Published:
(Fortunebuilders)
It takes a while to grow a small-scale business but you can create smart ways to improve and grow your small-scale business.

You need to work hard, strategize and put in all efforts to grow a small-scale business.

ALSO READ: Easy ways to keep track of monthly expenses

1. Give discounts and freebies

Everyone loves to get freebies and also discounts on quality items.

Giving out freebies and discount is a good and smart to improve the sales of your small-scale business and also grow your small-scale business.

play Give discounts and freebies (Thevegansociety)

 

Contrary to opinion, selling at discounted rate does not mean you won’t make profits, but actually makes more profit.

Giving freebies and discount entices people to buy your products or hire your services. 

2. Know the best time to sell

You should know the best time your business will make more sales.

Knowing the right time to sell will give your business sale a boom.

ALSO READ: 5 unnecessary things you can avoid spending money on

This does not mean you should wait to sell your product only at a particular time but forecasting the best time to make more sales.

3. Branding and advertising

Every business needs the right packaging to get the business noticed by the public. You need to give your business the attraction. This is where branding and advertising come in.

Your business name must be catchy, with a nice logo and a perfect phrase as a slogan which would draw the attention of the public.

play You need to give your business proper branding. (Infinityintellectuals)

 

After proper branding, the next thing to do is to advertise your business.

You might not have the money for the service of a reliable advertising agency but you can use online social platforms to advertise your business to a large number of social media.

Some social media platforms have made it easy to advertise on their platforms for just a little amount of money.

Author

Olugboyinwa Ajomale

Olugboyinwa Ajomale is an intern at Pulse. Ajomale is a photojournalist, an aspiring advertising executive in the making, a lover of good music and a social media freak. He's the biggest fan of Jesse Jagz and a sucker for puff-puff.

