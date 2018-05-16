3 money management tips for small business owners

news

Starting and managing a small business can be very challenging for small business owners and money management is one of the issues they always have to contend with.

Your money management skill is as important as the strategies you employ in making your business successful.

For a small business owner, it may seem hard to juggle money management and business tactics together, but with these tips, you should be able manage your business more effectively.

1. Don’t mix business and personal expenses

A lot of businesses have suffered a setback because their owners mix business account with a personal one.

As a small business owner, you'll need to separate these two to avoid being tempted to dip your hands into your business funds. One way to maintain clear separation is to have a personal budget and a business budget. Follow then strictly so that, your business funds will not end up solving personal problems.

2. Make frugality a habit

You really don't have to use half of what you sell as freebies to attract people to patronise you. No business works that way.

As a startup, you also don't need to over-impress your customers with glitters by furnishing your office with new equipment. If your business has not got to that stage, start with the little you have, instead of incurring debt to get new equipment and furniture.

For instance, you can furnish your office with second-hand equipment, with this, you'll save more money.

3. Don't borrow what you don't need

When it comes to borrowing, you need to be very careful as a business owner. You need to know when to borrow and when to avoid it.

Borrowing money you don't need could affect your business more than you might realize. The only solution to prevent this is to manage your money carefully in a such a way that you won't be tempted or have a reason to run to a money lender for help.