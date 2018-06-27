Pulse.ng logo
You have to see this video of a police dog performing CPR

You have to see this video of a police dog performing CPR on his partner

In a video shared by the Madrid Police Department, a police dog named Poncho performs actions mimicking CPR on his downed handler in a demonstration.

In case you needed more proof that dogs are man's best friend, here you go. Prepare to feel many feelings.

In a video shared by the Madrid Police Department, a police dog named Poncho performs actions mimicking CPR on his downed handler in a demonstration. The heroic pup rushes over to his buddy, uses his front paws to apply repeated pressure to his chest, and then seems to check for signs of breathing.

On Twitter, the department explained that Poncho "did not hesitate for an instant to 'save the life' of the agent."

To meet some other very good boys on MensHealth.com, check out our Ultimate Dog Search top 10 finalists.

