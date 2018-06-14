World's largest orgy attempt falls short of goal

news

I think we can all agree that a nearly-400-person orgy is - objectively - one damn big orgy.

Still, it wasn't enough to beat the world record.

You may recall that on June 2, Menage Life's Sin City 8 sex festival endeavored to hold the world's largest orgy - a record held by a 500-person sex session in Japan in 2006. Well, I regret to inform you that Japan still holds that esteemed record, because after a series of logistical hurdles in which the event was forced to change locations several times, Sin City 8's orgy only drew in 375 people.

On the bright side, everyone still seemed to have a good time.

"We didn’t beat the world record - but we were still able to host a pretty amazing event,

considering the circumstances our team had to overcome," the Menage Life team said in a statement. "We want to thank our guests, community, and partners for rallying behind us during this experience."

If they sound a little testy, well, they have been through the ringer. The massive orgy was originally set to take place at Embassy Suites in Las Vegas, but the hotel pulled out in the weeks leading up to the event.

"When we became fully aware of the nature of the functions intended to be held at the hotel, we advised the group that the events were not consistent with the standards and environment we support and consequently will not be permitted to take place at our property," the management team at Embassy Suites told The Blast in a statement.

In its post-orgy press release, the Menage Life team said it was "surprised when Embassy rescinded their contract, since we were up front about the nature of our program and were reassured by Embassy management it was approved at the highest level by Hilton executives."

Next, the orgy moved to Vegas' Erotic History Museum - but "one day before the event, organizers were again asked to move all activities off site due to visits from local officials," according to the release. In the "final hours," Menage Life was able to secure a spot for the orgy at The Green Door.

Well guys, there's always next year. No, seriously: Menage Life "looks forward to beating the record next year at Sin City 9," the release says.

That's the spirit.