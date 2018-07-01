Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Weak internet man calls Arnold Schwarzenegger a "Snowflake,"

Guy Smarts Weak internet man calls Arnold Schwarzenegger a "Snowflake," gets blasted by Mr. Freeze Joke

Schwarzenegger has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, issuing public responses on issues like the administration's controversial immigration policies to a topic near and dear to the former California governor's heart, clean energy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Weak internet man calls Arnold Schwarzenegger a "Snowflake," gets blasted by mr. Freeze Joke play

Weak internet man calls Arnold Schwarzenegger a "Snowflake," gets blasted by mr. Freeze Joke

(GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you come at Arnold Schwarzenegger, you'd best not miss - especially if your insult of choice has anything to do with winter weather.

Schwarzenegger has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, issuing public responses on issues like the administration's controversial immigration policies to a topic near and dear to the former California governor's heart, clean energy.

Schwarzenegger's latest statement against Trump came in the form of a video he made with ATTN:, in which he challenged Trump to drop his regressive coal agenda.

Postby

 

When the Governator shared the video from his Facebook page, one commenter decided he felt brave. "Stick to lifting and making movies...Snowflake is a title you do not want," he wrote, from behind a computer screen.

While this was a bad move to begin with, our tragic commenter made a simple mistake: Don't try to diss Arnold and mention snow or ice or even cold, at all.

As you might recall, Schwarzenegger played Mr. Freeze in the 1997 cinematic masterpiece Batman & Robin. If you've never seen this camp classic, stop what you're doing right now and fix that glaring omission in your life. As Mr. Freeze, Arnold wasn't just large and in charge - he fired off some of the greatest cold weather puns ever uttered on film.

Arnold took the time to respond to the comment personally:

Bad move. play

Bad move.

(FACEBOOKARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER)

 

"I never mind picking up new titles. Mr. Universe, Mr. Olympia, Terminator, Governor… If you want to call me Snowflake, that’s fine - it would have been a fantastic Mr. Freeze line," he wrote. "But let me give you some advice. If you’re going to call someone a snowflake because they believe in a different policy than you, you might want to look in the mirror. When you see an idea you disagree with, you can get angry, or you can learn. I’d recommend you research and learn and grow."

Instead of taking the opportunity to cheap shot the guy who dissed him, Schwarzenegger was more concerned about keeping the discussion centered on the topic at hand. He didn't take the easy way out and clap back with an ice cold response - instead, the Governator kept his cool and doled out some much-needed advice: Just chill out and stop calling people stupid names online.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Sex & Relationships Asa Akira takes us behind the scenes at the Oscars...bullet
2 Fitness Here's which states get the most exercise — And which get the...bullet
3 Fitness Get built like Josh Brolin with his intense back workoutbullet

Related Articles

Arnold Schwarzenegger Former California Gov undergoes emergency open heart surgery
Tech Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent heart surgery and is now in stable condition
Tech The 25 worst superhero movies of all time, ranked from bad to unwatchable
Tech The 100 best movies on Hulu right now
Opinion Framed for murder?
M-Net Movies Bang Bang Your real action heroes are here
Ramsey Nouah How Hollywood influenced Nollywood actor's acting career
Ramsey Nouah Actor on being passionate about craft, making directorial debut with "Living in Bondage" sequel, 'new Nollywood'
Relationship Talk Is Chris Pratt dating Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter?

Men's Health

The 5 best athletic brands for athleisure style
Guy Smarts The 5 best athletic brands for athleisure style
4 signs and symptoms of ketosis that let you know when your body's burning fat
Guy Smarts 4 signs and symptoms of ketosis that let you know when your body's burning fat
Henry Cavill doesn’t like cardio either, but guess what? He does it anyway
Guy Smarts Henry Cavill doesn’t like cardio either, but guess what? He does it anyway
Tom Brady just left a very NSFW comment on Instagram
Guy Smarts Tom Brady just left a very NSFW comment on Instagram