Watch Josh Brolin read Trump tweets as Thanos on 'Stephen Colbert'

Guy Smarts Watch Josh Brolin read Trump tweets as Thanos on 'Stephen Colbert'

The Avengers: Infinity War star took part in a raucous interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that included near-shirtless arm-wrestling and ended with the actor reading a sampling of President Donald Drumpf's tweets.

Watch Josh Brolin read Trump tweets as Thanos on 'Stephen Colbert' play

Watch Josh Brolin read Trump tweets as Thanos on 'Stephen Colbert'

(GETTY/MARVEL)
Jacked scene-ruiner Josh Brolin is back at it again.

The Avengers: Infinity War star took part in a raucous interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that included near-shirtless arm-wrestling and ended with the actor reading a sampling of President Donald Drumpf's tweets in the voice of the Mad Titan, Thanos.

Watch it for yourself:

 

This is definitely, as Colbert said, the Summer of Brolin. The 50-year-old has leveraged his trademark jawline'd grittiness into three scene-stealing performances as Thanos in Infinity War, Cable in Deadpool 2, and, most recently, CIA officer Matt Graver in Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

More importantly, he got jacked AF to do so.

 

"Remember when I was [last] here? I was fat," Brolin said to Colbert, before divulging that he lost 40 pounds since his last Late Show appearance.

#Repost @robliefeld #emo#44O7###emo#44O7###emo#44O7## True Story - Josh Brolin - #emo#4oCc## Work out with me, I#emo#4oCZ##m heading to the gym#emo#4oCd## Me - #emo#4oCc##No. That looks like it hurts#emo#4oCd## The mighty Brolin AKA The Chisel, went all in on practical FX for Deadpool 2 and endured all that pain for gains. Kudos to both him and his mighty trainer @justindlovato for the amazing work and effort in completing this amazeballs transformation. Seriously, one day I will train with Justin. No. That#emo#4oCZ##s not true. I#emo#4oCZ##m likely to never do that. It looks like so much hard work. But I#emo#4oCZ##d like to think I would. Or maybe one of my kids can and I can watch. Ok, well, hats off to The Brolinator! #cableswole #marvel #deadpool #xforce @iambuilt

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on

 

Want to sculpt a similar beach body before we truly get into the Summer of Brolin? Here's exactly how to get shredded like the Deadpool 2 star.

