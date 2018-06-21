Watch Josh Brolin read Trump tweets as Thanos on 'Stephen Colbert'

news

Jacked scene-ruiner Josh Brolin is back at it again.

The Avengers: Infinity War star took part in a raucous interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that included near-shirtless arm-wrestling and ended with the actor reading a sampling of President Donald Drumpf's tweets in the voice of the Mad Titan, Thanos.

Watch it for yourself:

This is definitely, as Colbert said, the Summer of Brolin. The 50-year-old has leveraged his trademark jawline'd grittiness into three scene-stealing performances as Thanos in Infinity War, Cable in Deadpool 2, and, most recently, CIA officer Matt Graver in Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

More importantly, he got jacked AF to do so.

"Remember when I was [last] here? I was fat," Brolin said to Colbert, before divulging that he lost 40 pounds since his last Late Show appearance.

