Watch 3 wrestlers lose to a lion cub in Tug Of War

You know that age-old question that has plagued mankind since the dawn of time, could three professional wrestlers beat a lion cub in a game of tug-of-war? Well, we finally have the answer, and folks, it's not looking good for humanity.

Three grapplers from the WWE's development brand NXT waged a tug-based war with a lion cub at the San Antonio Zoo. The lion, quite frankly putting in minimal effort, wins soundly.

We here at Men's Health have highlighted some freakish man-strength in our days-The Mountain doing a casual squat marathon, for instance, or Trevante Rhodes' having triceps that look like this-but it's incredibly humbling to highlight the fact the baby version of a wild animal can easily work these three dudes like it's a rest day at the gym.

Those are three big dudes, mind you, one of which-Ricochet, real name Trevor Mann-once did this thing so athletic it tore my quads.

So, Friday's health advice: While we do recommend working ropes into your workout, we do not advise using your newly shredded core to challenge a lion to a game of tug of war. This will end badly. Don't do that.