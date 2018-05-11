Warm up to get action hero jacked with these 8 mobility moves

news

What position do you find yourself for most of your day?

If you're like millions of everyday people, that position is seated. Most people spend so much of their time on their butts in front of computers or behind steering wheels it's a minor miracle when they finally get up and walk away.

Thankfully, we have just the warm-up to give your sedentary body a much-needed jolt before you jump into your workouts.

“If you sit at a desk or drive a lot, this is for you,” says Jeremy Scott, owner of Jeremy Scott Fitness in Scottsdale, AZ.

So before you pick up a barbell, make sure you hit up these eight mobility moves Scott says are essential for proper form.

Once you’re done you might find yourself hitting those high-kicks like Bruce Lee. Okay, maybe that's too much of a stretch-but at least your legs will no longer feel like they've been fused to an office chair all day.

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed.

Miniband external rotation, 3 minutes (1 minute palms facing, 1 minute palms up, 1 minute palms down). Shoulder dislocations, 2 minutes Wall slides, 1 minute Dead hangs with a twist, 2 minutes Yoga T-spine pushups, 2 minutes Inchworm with Spiderman flow, 3 minutes Quad couch stretch, 2 minutes Squat to stand & squat flow, 2 minutes

Not only will these moves get blood flowing to your muscles and loosen you up, they will help prime proper movement patterns to minimize your risk of injury and allow you to get the most out of your workout.