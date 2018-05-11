Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Warm up to get action hero jacked with these 8 mobility moves

Fitness Warm up to get action hero jacked with these 8 mobility moves

If you're like millions of everyday people, that position is seated. Most people spend so much of their time on their butts in front of computers or behind steering wheels it's a minor miracle when they finally get up and walk away.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Warm up to get action hero jacked with these 8 mobility moves play

Warm up to get action hero jacked with these 8 mobility moves

(Men's Health)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

What position do you find yourself for most of your day?

If you're like millions of everyday people, that position is seated. Most people spend so much of their time on their butts in front of computers or behind steering wheels it's a minor miracle when they finally get up and walk away.

Thankfully, we have just the warm-up to give your sedentary body a much-needed jolt before you jump into your workouts.

“If you sit at a desk or drive a lot, this is for you,” says Jeremy Scott, owner of Jeremy Scott Fitness in Scottsdale, AZ.

So before you pick up a barbell, make sure you hit up these eight mobility moves Scott says are essential for proper form.

Once you’re done you might find yourself hitting those high-kicks like Bruce Lee. Okay, maybe that's too much of a stretch-but at least your legs will no longer feel like they've been fused to an office chair all day.

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed.

  1. Miniband external rotation, 3 minutes (1 minute palms facing, 1 minute palms up, 1 minute palms down).

  2. Shoulder dislocations, 2 minutes

  3. Wall slides, 1 minute

  4. Dead hangs with a twist, 2 minutes

  5. Yoga T-spine pushups, 2 minutes

  6. Inchworm with Spiderman flow, 3 minutes

  7. Quad couch stretch, 2 minutes

  8. Squat to stand & squat flow, 2 minutes

Not only will these moves get blood flowing to your muscles and loosen you up, they will help prime proper movement patterns to minimize your risk of injury and allow you to get the most out of your workout.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts Sylvester Stallone visits Rocky's old house while filming...bullet
2 Fitness These are the most common reasons people skip workoutsbullet
3 Fitness Bobby Maximus has just one ab workout to get you rippedbullet

Related Articles

2018 MTV Movie and TV awards "Black Panther," "Girls Trip," "Stranger Things," Emilia Clarke among nominees
Tech Thanks to Thanos, 'Avengers: Infinity War' is Marvel's 'The Empire Strikes Back'
Football Profligate Arsenal punished by 10-man Atletico Madrid
Tech The best TV reboots and revivals of all time — and the worst
Tech All 65 of Netflix's notable original shows, ranked from worst to best
Politics Theresa May's big housing speech was ruined by a fake brick wall
2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Emmanuella, Davido, "Wonder Woman," Taylor Swift among nominees
Tech The 37 most famous guest stars who have ever been on 'Law & Order: SVU'
Tech The biggest box-office hit the year you were born

Men's Health

Here's what a liver looks like when years of heavy drinking leads to cirrhosis
Odd Enough Here's what a liver looks like when years of heavy drinking leads to cirrhosis
Superhero fit workout of the day: kettlebell halos
Fitness Superhero fit workout of the day: kettlebell halos
The Rock just moved his gym to Hawaii, and he's about to get a lot leaner
Guy Smarts The Rock just moved his gym to Hawaii, and he's about to get a lot leaner
This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his dying wife
Odd Enough This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his dying wife