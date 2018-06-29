Tom Brady just left a very NSFW comment on Instagram

news

There's a lot Tom Brady won't eat, but ass apparently isn't one of them.

Today in sentences I never thought I'd write - but boy, am I delighted to be doing so - Tom Brady recently commented on an Instagram post from Barstool Sports about eating ass.

It's unexpected. It's honest. It's beautiful, frankly. Allow me to explain the details.

On Wednesday, Barstool Sports posted a meme about eating ass. "As soon as bae gets out of the shower #AssEatnSZN," they wrote next to a photo of two hippos doing, er, something butt-related.

Not long after, the Patriots quarterback - who's married to model Gisele Bündchen - left the following comment: "Yep"

See his reply with your own eyes, gents:

And now, back to whatever it is you were doing.