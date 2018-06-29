Pulse.ng logo
Tom Brady just left a very NSFW comment on Instagram

Guy Smarts Tom Brady just left a very NSFW comment on Instagram

Today in sentences I never thought I'd write - but boy, am I delighted to be doing so - Tom Brady recently commented on an Instagram post from Barstool Sports about eating ass.

Tom Brady just left a very NSFW comment on Instagram play

Tom Brady just left a very NSFW comment on Instagram

(JACKSON LEE/GETTY IMAGES)
There's a lot Tom Brady won't eat, but ass apparently isn't one of them.

It's unexpected. It's honest. It's beautiful, frankly. Allow me to explain the details.

It's unexpected. It's honest. It's beautiful, frankly. Allow me to explain the details.

On Wednesday, Barstool Sports posted a meme about eating ass. "As soon as bae gets out of the shower #AssEatnSZN," they wrote next to a photo of two hippos doing, er, something butt-related.

As soon as bae gets out of the shower #AssEatinSZN @barstooloutdoors

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

 

Not long after, the Patriots quarterback - who's married to model Gisele Bündchen - left the following comment:  "Yep"

See his reply with your own eyes, gents:

play (INSTAGRAM)

 

And now, back to whatever it is you were doing.

