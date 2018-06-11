Tired of hot dogs and burgers? Try these easy fish recipes at your next barbecue

Filled with omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and vitamins like D and B2, fish has been shown to lower fat levels in the body, slow the growth of plaque on the heart, and lower blood pressure.
Filled with omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and vitamins like D and B2, fish has been shown to lower fat levels in the body, slow the growth of plaque on the heart, and lower blood pressure.
In fact, the American Heart Association recommends eating two servings of fish a week.
Nervous about trying your hand at seafood? We've made it easy with these five simple recipes.
Think grilling octopus is too difficult? It's much easier than you think.
Once you cook these, you'll never go back to restaurant-made tacos again.
Here's how to make head-on shrimp irresistible.
Yes, you eat the entire crab shell and all.
Grilling a whole fish couldn't be simpler. Here's how to do it in only six steps.