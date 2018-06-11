Tired of hot dogs and burgers? Try these easy fish recipes at your next barbecue

Pulse.ng logo
Filled with omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and vitamins like D and B2, fish has been shown to lower fat levels in the body, slow the growth of plaque on the heart, and lower blood pressure.

Burgers and hot dogs are typical fare for summer cookouts, but fish is a healthy swap your guests will enjoy - and it's easy, too.

Filled with omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and vitamins like D and B2, fish has been shown to lower fat levels in the body, slow the growth of plaque on the heart, and lower blood pressure.

In fact, the American Heart Association recommends eating two servings of fish a week.

Nervous about trying your hand at seafood? We've made it easy with these five simple recipes.

Easy Grilled Octopus Recipe

Think grilling octopus is too difficult? It's much easier than you think.

Easy Grilled Fish Tacos

Once you cook these, you'll never go back to restaurant-made tacos again.

Easy Grilled Shell-On Shrimp with Herbs

Here's how to make head-on shrimp irresistible.

Easy Soft Shell Sliders

Yes, you eat the entire crab shell and all.

Easy Grilled Whole Fish in Six Steps

Grilling a whole fish couldn't be simpler. Here's how to do it in only six steps.

