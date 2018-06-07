This video of rodents running on buns at burger king will seriously gross you out

news

If you've been considering giving up fast food, this viral video from a Burger King in Wilmington, Delaware, will make you say goodbye to burgers and fries for good.

As NBC 10 Philadelphia reports, a Facebook user took a video from inside the Burger King on Thursday, May 31. The stomach-turning clip shows two rodents skittering through a bag of burger buns.

The video has racked up nearly 800,000 views.

The Division of Public Health Office of Food Protection inspected the Burger King in question after receiving a complaint, in addition to the viral video footage.

During the inspection, mouse droppings were found in multiple places, including inside hamburger and chicken sandwich rolls. There were also droppings on the floor, near the water heater, near soda boxes and behind fryers, the outlet reports.

The inspector found plastic that appeared to be chewed through by mice, along with a leaking ceiling in the kitchen and flies, NBC reports. Needless to say, the Burger King was ordered to be closed immediately due to the unsanitary conditions.

In order for the franchise to reopen, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services required a re-inspection.

Burger King told SFGate.com that the location had reopened on Monday after the franchisee took "appropriate measures to address the issue and prevent this from happening again in the future."

The fast-food chain told the outlet: "Food safety and hygiene is always a top priority for us."