This devoted husband is offering to trade his kidney to save his dying wife

Waiting for an organ transplant is often a long and arduous process, and many patients don't end up getting the organ they need.

But California native Verlon Robinson wasn't going to let that happen to his wife.

As Fox News reports, the 55-year-old has been married to his wife, Marie, for 25 years, and about three years ago, she was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver.

Cirrhosis is a degenerative disease that occurs when liver cells are damaged and replaced by scar tissue. The more scar tissue that is present, the less functional the liver becomes. Over the years, Marie's condition has worsened.

Her diagnosis, coupled with her diabetes, has caused her to lose 70 pounds, but she is still too low on the organ transplant list to receive a liver anytime soon.

According to ABC 30, the dire situation is what led Vernon to make a Facebook post offering his truck, his trailer, and even his kidney, in exchange for a "some of your liver" for Marie.

In a Facebook post, Vernon said he was notified by hospital officials at UCSF Medical Center that it's not allowed to exchange material goods for an organ, but the offer for his kidney is still on the table.

The Robinsons have been overwhelmed by the response. SF Gate reports that the couple has received dozens of messages of encouragement and offers for financial help from those who have seen his post. Some have even applied to see if they are a donor match at Marie's hospital.

If you would like to help, Marie is in need of a liver from someone who with Type O blood, and you can click here to fill out the questionnaire. Marie Robinson's date of birth is 1-12-57.