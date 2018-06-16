This dude's absurd football catch is the manliest thing you'll see this week

Pulse.ng logo
This dude's absurd football catch is the manliest thing you'll see

Welcome to Manliest Moment, where we decide which dude crushed the subtle art of manliness the hardest this week.

Next up: This former college football player casually defies gravity.

play (MENSHEALTH.COM)

 

As NFL quarterback slash giant doofus Tom Brady could tell you, catching a football isn't easy.

Two feet planted on the ground and staring the thrower uncomfortably dead in the eye you're still going to drop like, eight out of ten throws. I'm genuinely impressed when professional football players catch any toss without splitting their pants and dislocating, minimum, four fingers.

So imagine my immediate visceral shock when former D1 University of Montana running back and current Elite Speed Sports Performance trainer Shane Moody decided to say "fuck off" to both physics and his own well-being and made this absurd catch.

 

Here's another look, this time with more incredibly well-earned celebration.

Other angle In honor of our views, shout out to my Grandview boys!

A post shared by Shane Moody (@shanemoody25) on

 

A couple things to point out here, the first being that, in college, Moody was a walk-on d-lineman turned running back. There is zero reason for him to ever have been this good at catching a ball, much less doing it upside down.

Out of the 22 people on a football field at any given time, a running back wants to be upside down the least. Staying upright is basically the running back's sole job.

Second point: Moody captioned his first video, "Coming out of retirement!", which seems like a joke but...maybe shouldn't be? It's my personal opinion that if you send a video of yourself making that catch to NFL HQ, Roger Goodell should be required by law to sign you to a $4 million contract.

Or, I don't know, is Vince McMahon still bringing back the XFL? Get Moody in there, put "BAD FLIPZ" on the back of his jersey, and print money.

