Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

This couples' workout is the perfect way to build muscle

This couples' workout is the perfect way to build muscle

All you need is two plates and some willpower.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Health Facts play

10-15 minutes of workout

(huffingtonpost )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Couples who lift together, stay together. That’s what we truly believe. Working out with your partner can build both camaraderie and muscle mass, and we’re all about spending more time with the lady in your life and getting a fat-blasting workout in.

This week, we’re featuring a doozy of a partner workout. As Kenny Santucci and Chelsea Potter, trainers at Reebok and Solace, show you in the video above, having a partner doesn't have to slow you down, especially if you’re both doing a lift at once.

“We’re going to incorporate your entire body on this one in as little time as possible,” says Potter. “We know you guys are busy.”

Santucci starts the circuit by doing a ground-to-overhead movement with one of the plates. “Notice his butt is staying below his shoulders, so he’s keeping his core really tight and activated,” says Potter.

Meanwhile, partner two (Potter) will be on the floor, holding the plate overhead in a lunge. “Notice my back knee is not on the floor, so I’m holding tension in the plate,” she says.

Both movements work virtually every part of your body—legs, abs, arms, and shoulders.

When Santucci does 10 reps with the plate-to-overhead move, they switch places: Santucci’s now holding the plate in a lunge, while Potter is moving the plate. Try doing it for eight sets, alternating back and forth.

As Santucci remarks at the end, “Killer.” We couldn’t agree more. Incorporate this into your next partner workout, and see your relationship (and your bodies) get stronger.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Sex & Relationship Here's how you can find a condom that fits your penis...bullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss The 5 best upper-body exercises that you're...bullet
3 Health Tips Here's one reason why you should eat a banana every daybullet

Related Articles

Ryan Reynolds Actor took training to the next level with a perfect backflip
Fitness and Weight Loss Should you drop a raw egg in your coffee for an extra workout boost?
Health Tips There is absolutely no reason why a man should eat placenta
Fitness and Weight Loss Get your sleeves exploding with this hardcore abs sequence
Fitness and Weight Loss How eating like a professional bodybuilder can make you fat
Fitness and Weight Loss The 5 best upper-body exercises that you're not doing
Fitness and Weight Loss Blast belly fat with this hardcore Tabata circuit
Fitness and Weight Loss Flatten your abs with this partner workout
Odd Enough How an Apple watch saved this man from a life-threatening blood clot

Men's Health

The Apple Watch has hit a major milestone.
Odd Enough How an Apple watch saved this man from a life-threatening blood clot
Co-workers in an office.
Relationships and Sex Prefer your bromance to your romantic relationship? You're not alone
Dak Prescott.
Relationships and Sex Here's why professional athletes like Dak Prescott keep swearing off sex
swearing is good for health
Odd Enough 4 reasons why swearing is awesome for your health