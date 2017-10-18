This couples' workout is the perfect way to build muscle

Couples who lift together, stay together. That’s what we truly believe. Working out with your partner can build both camaraderie and muscle mass, and we’re all about spending more time with the lady in your life and getting a fat-blasting workout in.

This week, we’re featuring a doozy of a partner workout. As Kenny Santucci and Chelsea Potter, trainers at Reebok and Solace, show you in the video above, having a partner doesn't have to slow you down, especially if you’re both doing a lift at once.

“We’re going to incorporate your entire body on this one in as little time as possible,” says Potter. “We know you guys are busy.”

Santucci starts the circuit by doing a ground-to-overhead movement with one of the plates. “Notice his butt is staying below his shoulders, so he’s keeping his core really tight and activated,” says Potter.

Meanwhile, partner two (Potter) will be on the floor, holding the plate overhead in a lunge. “Notice my back knee is not on the floor, so I’m holding tension in the plate,” she says.

Both movements work virtually every part of your body—legs, abs, arms, and shoulders.

When Santucci does 10 reps with the plate-to-overhead move, they switch places: Santucci’s now holding the plate in a lunge, while Potter is moving the plate. Try doing it for eight sets, alternating back and forth.

As Santucci remarks at the end, “Killer.” We couldn’t agree more. Incorporate this into your next partner workout, and see your relationship (and your bodies) get stronger.