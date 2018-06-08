These Youtube stars made a break-up video because modern dating is super weird

news

Modern dating is weird. It is so weird. Modern dating is just so damn weird - and nothing sums up that weirdness better than this 6-minute-long video of YouTubers Liza Koshy and David Dobrik announcing their break-up to 21 million followers.

It currently has 21,347,703 views. I have no idea what to think about any of this.

The former couple - who made a name for themselves through vlogs and "it's just a prank, bro" videos - hid their break-up for six months from the rabid online fans they had amassed over the years. The break-up video, filled with both tears and a genuinely surreal amount of laughter, was seemingly made as part explainer, part mea culpa assuring that all is still totally fine in this particular vlog-o-sphere.

"It wasn't healthy for us to continue to be together for now," Dobrik says, before both go on to state many, many times that they are still best friends.

But is it healthy to stay friends with your ex?

Believe it or not, a 2017 study published in Personality and Individual Differences that found staying friends with your ex could be a sign of psychopathic tendencies.

People who want to stay friends after a break-up "may be interested in doing so for selfish motives like continuing access to sex, information, or other practical gains," psychologist Dr. Paulette Sherman told The Independent. "They may not be thinking of the emotional impact to their ex.”

Another study from the Journal of Neuroscience suggests that the cure for break-up heartbreak is to focus on literally anything else other than your ex.

Greg Behrendt, Sex and the City consultant and author of bestselling self-help book He's Just Not That Into You, agrees.

"No contact of any kind, starting right now, not tomorrow," Behrendt wrote for MensHealth.com in 2015. "First, lose her number. Really. Erase it from your cellphone, home phone, and bat phone. Now add her e-mail address to your spam filter. What you don't see won't tempt you to contact her."

But hey, this is the age of plays, pageviews, and clicks, so what's a few tears in exchange for...21,419,265 views now.

