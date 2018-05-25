The world's largest orgy is about to happen in Las Vegas

news

If you happen to wander into Las Vegas' Erotic History Museum on June 2, you just might witness history.

Also, you'll probably see a massive orgy.

More than 1,000 people are expected to participate in an attempt to set the world record for the largest orgy. The event is the climax, if you will, of Menage Life's Sin City 8, a five-day festival of sex parties, sex workshops, and other sexy sex things.

"This is your chance to be a part of history!" the event page says.

The orgy was originally slated to take place at Embassy Suites until the hotel pulled out from the event. The management team at Embassy Suites told The Blast that Sin City 8 guests are welcome to stay at the hotel, but that no Sin City 8 events can take place on the premises. They added:

"When we became fully aware of the nature of the functions intended to be held at the hotel, we advised the group that the events were not consistent with the standards and environment we support and consequently will not be permitted to take place at our property."

To the Erotic History Museum it is, then!

It'll probably work out for the better, anyway. According to a news release cited by Las Vegas Weekly, the museum's executive director, Dr. Victoria Hartmann, "will conduct a qualitative research project during the orgy to help fill holes in the study of the evolution of group sex."

"We are excited to be working with the Erotic Heritage Museum on this historic opportunity!" Menage Life founder Sante Suffoletta reportedly said in a statement. "We are both aligned in our view that consenting adults should be able to fully express their sexuality without fear or shame."

Folks who are interested in attending can register here. In the interest of maintaining attendees' privacy, the orgy will be "a very erotic masquerade," according to the event page. "All guests will be provided a mask or are welcome to bring their own along with costumes, props, etc :)"

Participants will also receive "complimentary condoms, lube, hand towels, hand sanitizer, and sexy swag. The play area will have all the finishing touches you expect including clean, comfortable play furniture and easily marked waste and linen disposal."

As it stands, the largest documented orgy happened in Japan in 2006, when 500 people engaged in some extraordinarily organized group coitus for an adult video.

Sadly, should the June 2 festivities go as planned, the esteemed Guinness World Records organization will not recognize the achievement.

"I can confirm this is not a record title that we recognize or monitor," a Guinness rep told Las Vegas Weekly. "Therefore, there will not be a Guinness World Records Adjudicator on-site for this event.