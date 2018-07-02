The Rock just confirmed Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle's release date

news

What's that? You want to make plans on December 13 of next year? Ain't gonna happen, pal, because I'LL BE GOING TO SEE THE JUMANJI SEQUEL.

That's right: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed on Instagram that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - the sequel to 2017's smash hit reboot - has a release date of Dec. 13, 2019.

"Officially planting our Jumanji flag. On December 13th, 2019 - the game is not over," he wrote. "I hold Jumanji very close to my heart, and I'm beyond grateful you made our movie into the global juggernaut ($1 billion+) it became."

Staying true to their characters' rivalry in the movie, The Rock couldn't resist the chance to take a swing at his co-star (and real-life pal) Kevin Hart:

"Can't wait for you to see what our new adventure and new characters have in store as Christmas comes early," he wrote. "And once again, I get to slap [Kevin Hart]'s lips into next week. The world is happy."

If you missed the series' first installment - in which case, stop what you're doing and watch it immediately (no, I don't care that you have meetings today) - the film follows four teens who get sucked into a videogame called Jumanji. In the bodies of their digital avatars - played by Johnson, Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black - they must beat the game in order to return to their real lives. All four will return for the sequel, according to Variety.

The 2017 version of Jumanji is hilarious, which was somewhat surprising, given the the scarier, childhood-scarring vibe of the Robin Williams-centered 1995 original. It wouldn't be a stretch to call it the funniest movie ever made, or to say that it should have won every Oscar. I'm being serious, you guys. I laughed until I openly wept in the movie theater, and now here I am, using a calculator to figure out exactly how long I have to wait until the sequel comes out.

The answer is 539 days.