The original avengers are all in earth's mightiest group text

We're sorry, that was genuinely terrible. What is decidedly not terrible is the fact that all six original avengers-Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Jeremy Renner-are right now, as we speak, involved in the greatest group text of all time.

(Apologies to Mark Hammill, Guillermo del Toro, and Lin Manuel-Miranda's Brooklyn Nine-Nine chat)

Renner and his real, non-CGI arms broke the news of Earth's mightiest text chain during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

"We've all been together over the past decade," Renner told Jimmy Fallon of the core actors who pretty much changed movies forever. We've spent a lot of time together, have a lot of similar shared experiences in life."

The Tag star was telling Jimmy Fallon about the epic Avengers tattoo the cast got together earlier this year. Like in all good group chats, the actors mostly used their time to roast that one friend who always has to be difficult. In this case, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, who "chickened out" of that tat at the last minute.

"I'm not sure why," Renner said. "Get some henna! You got to get something. It's not only about the tattoo, it's about a celebration of our friendship that has bonded over the past decade."

You can't exactly blame Ruffalo-even getting rid of a tattoo comes with the smell of burning flesh. But on the other hand...could it really be worse than that other mega-franchise superhero's ink? As always, advantage Marvel.