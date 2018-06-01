The causes of adult acne are easier to treat than you think

news

You may or may not know this by now, but acne is annoying. Understatement of the century, right?

What's even more frustrating than a straight-up white head is that while some peoples' pimples are easily explained away by changing your diet or the balancing of your hormones as you age, oftentimes adult acne just seems to come out of nowhere, solely for the purpose of irritating you.

According to Lauren Rachel, the resident grooming expert for Boardroom Salon for Men, it's not just your face trying to find ways to ruin your day. Adult acne can be the result of small daily habits as well as your body's formula, including your skin type. Either way, there's also a way to treat it.

What causes adult acne?

First, the bad news.

According to Rachel, some of the main catalysts for adult acne are inherent. They could be things like your skin type, which you're born with. The root of your breakouts could be as simple as having sensitive, oily, dry, or acne-prone skin.

Either way, these things don't change with age.

The good news: There are still plenty of ways to take care of the problem and adult acne is treatable. According to Rachel, this is particularly true with the help of the right products as well as a few small changes of your everyday habits.

Things as small as touching your face or not changing your sheets can also be behind adult acne.

"If your hands touch any oils or germs and then your face, that can cause clogged pores or acne," Rachel says. She advises washing your hands frequently, especially if you're going to have them anywhere near your face.

Shaving the wrong way or using the wrong tools can also irritate the skin and cause acne or acne-like problems.

She advises that you ditch the multi-blade razor and do an electric shaver or safety razor. A multi-blade razor can lead to build-up, dirt, and germs, all of which manifest themselves with pimples.

We all know by now that hydration is key for, well, pretty much everything. That's just as true for the skin.

"Skin needs moisture from the inside out," Rachel says.

You should be watching your caffeine and alcohol intake as both of those can dehydrate your skin. Swapping a soda or a cappuccino out for a glass of water can make a major difference.

Your acne may also be accompanied by redness. The cause of this irritated, angry-looking skin could actually begin in the shower.

"Hot or cold water can cause broken capillaries and therefore redness," Rachel says. "That's why it’s important to do a lukewarm wash."

And of course, when in doubt, sleep. Insufficient sleep is no good for your skin, so if you need a nap, take one.

Are your workouts causing adult acne?

You may notice frequent or harsh breakouts, especially on the body, if you work out a lot. As beneficial as being active is, the sweat from your sprints or lifts may also add to your acne issue.

Luckily, there are ways to balance it out.

Before heading to the gym, make sure that you've chosen the right outfit.

"Clothes have a lot of control over how sweat will affect the skin," Rachel says.

Focus on breathable fabrics like cotton and avoid any tight products that don’t allow skin to breathe and can cause acne on chest or back.

After you hit the gym, it's *surprise* necessary to shower and clear the body of build-up before putting on clothes.

Rachel says that using a long brush to scrub the back in the shower is beneficial for clearing body acne. Scrubbing those hard-to-reach areas helps rid the skin of dead cells and unclogs the pores.

Finally, when you do hit the hay, it's best to change your sheets frequently, especially if you're sweating a lot. Uncleaned sheets can harbor bacteria that causes acne on the chest, back, and arms.

Which over-the-counter products can serve as adult acne treatments?

After making sure that your routine is the most skin-friendly it can be, Rachel says it's a good idea to get into a "simple routine... that's only 5-10 minutes every day." Her preferred routine is made up of a few basic steps.

1.Cleanse

It's best that you start each morning and end each night with a quality cleanser. No, that doesn't count a bar of soap or plain water. Choose a cleanser that's powerful enough to wash away dead skin cells, clear clogged pores, and get rid of any build-up. Lather it onto the face and then follow it up by rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

2. Tone

Every morning and night after cleansing, it's a good idea to use a toner, which cleanses deeply for below-the-surface impurities. Saturate a cotton pad or ball with toner, rub it across the face and neck, and let it dry to purify the pores even more deeply.

3. Moisturize

After cleansing and toning, the skin may feel dry. It's important to moisturize every day and night in order to keep the skin from getting flaky or thirsty. Dry skin just means more acne and that basically defeats the whole purpose.

4. Exfoliate

If you're comfortable with adding another step onto your routine, Rachel says that guys should exfoliate twice a week, preferably before shaving. You should apply the scrub of your choice onto your wet face. Keep in mind that you shouldn't scrub too hard. Exfoliating can make a significant difference in removing dead skin cells and clearing the pores.