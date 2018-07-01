The 5 best athletic brands for athleisure style

news

No matter where you are and what you're wearing, it's most important to be comfortable.

At the gym? Necessary. Out with friends? Obviously.

When it comes to picking out your outfits, comfort should take precedence, and you shouldn't have to choose between looking good and feeling good.

That idea is the basis behind athleisure, which combines high-quality athletic staples with breathable, versatile leisurewear for the ultimate mix of comfort and style. It gives you the opportunity to avoid leaving your comfort zone, whether you're at the gym or at the bar with friends.

These five brands are known for crafting clothes that don't sacrifice function or fashion for the sake of being just plain comfy.

1. Adidas

adidas kind of defines the new generation of athleisure. There's a reason all of their clothes tend to sell like hotcakes. They expertly combine quality and style to create modern, trendy pieces that transition easily from day to night with just a few small tweaks.

2. Nike

Much like adidas, Nike has come to define a generation of style. Not a brand to be tied down, Nike's repertoire includes everything from shorts and t-shirts to shoes and socks. No matter what it is, though, if it's Nike, it's quality, and that's huge.

3. Outdoor Voices

Known for bright colors and chic styles, Outdoor Voices produces clothes that you'll likely never want to take off. They stand out in the best way possible, and they're also actually made with your body and activity in mind.

4. Public Rec

Public Rec creates clothes you could basically live in. If you want to throw on a tailored henley and a pair of shorts that you know will be soft and breathable without looking sloppy, Public Rec is going to be your go-to. They kind of define effortlessness.

5. Topman

And if you lean more towards fashion than function, Topman is trendy and cool while still honoring utility and quality. It also doesn't break the bank, which is always, always an added bonus.