The best list: smart tech gadgets that will streamline your entire life

Smart tech gadgets that will streamline your entire life

Smart tech gadgets that will streamline your entire life

1) The Smart Watch

play (APPLE)

Apple Watch Series 3, $329
 

From tracking workouts to getting the news, the OG smart watch remains top of the pack. The series 3 builds on everything we loved about the series 2 with additions like an altimeter that helps you reach new heights - literally.

2) The Smart Assistant

Amazon Echo, $99

play (AMAZON)

 

Amazon's Alexa is part-speaker, part-command center. The sleek design will seamlessly blend into your decor while the interconnectivity (it works with a number of the items on this list to streamline your life) will allow you to kick your feet up and relax.

3) The Smart Headphones

Vinci 2.0 Headphones, $99

play (VINCI)

 

Lots of headphones boast the ability to leave your phone behind - but these actually deliver on that promise. The voice and motion activated headphones also track heart rate, GPS, and are powered by none other than Amazon's Alexa.

4) The Smart Thermostat

Nest Thermostat, $219.90

play (NEST)

 

Nest created a thermostat that adapts to your schedule - and is programmable through an app or through the voice-activated Alexa. And by creating a climate in your home entirely tailored to your family's schedule, it'll help you save on energy bills, too.

5) The Smart Bike

Peloton Bike, $1,995

play (PELOTON)

 

When you don't have time to schedule a spin class (or worse - can't reserve a bike in your favorite instructor's class), Peloton is the answer. This state-of-the-art home bike allows you to join live classes or re-take your favorite ones time and again. And if you set your Apple Watch to track your indoor cycling sweat session, you'll have even more performance metrics on your wrist.

6) The Smart Refrigerator

play (SAMSUNG)
 

Samsung French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub, $4,110

From letting you spy inside your fridge to tracking grocery lists and helping you manage your entire family's busy schedule, you'll wonder how you ever lived without this smart appliance.

