Ryan Reynolds comforted a fan whose girlfriend dumped him after 'Deadpool 2'

Ryan Reynolds comforted a fan whose girlfriend dumped him

(20TH CENTURY FOX)
We all have reasons to look up to Ryan Reynolds, but one woman took his advice pretty damn literally when she went to see Deadpool 2.

A Deadpool fan recently tweeted at Reynolds to let him know his girlfriend took one of his jokes a little too seriously while watching Deadpool 2.

"Deadpool 2 came out on my birthday and my girlfriend at the time saw it without me then broke up with me," Twitter user Josiah Thieman‏ shared with Reynolds on social media. “I thought it would be the ultimate birthday gift but it turned out to be a disaster. :( I love you."

Ouch. That is a serious birthday burn right there.

For those of you who haven’t seen the movie yet, here’s your warning: Deadpool 2 spoilers

 

In the film, Deadpool deals with some pretty heavy relationship drama. And because misery loves company, he turns to the audience and tells people's girlfriends to break up with them, too.

Apparently, this fan's girlfriend took that message to heart.

Luckily for the fan, Reynolds is way more sympathetic than his character Deadpool, and actually tweeted back at him with a very supportive message.

"There’s a scene in the film where Deadpool tells your girlfriend to break up with you," Reynolds tweeted back. "I didn’t think she’d take it seriously. I’m so sorry. Still friends?"

Josiah replied, telling Reynolds the pair are indeed "still friends."

 

Josiah's break-up seems pretty amicable - but if yours isn't, you may need our guide to getting over a breakup like a champ. Trust us: There are more fish in the sea who won’t break up with you because Deadpool them to.

