Penis pocket pants are fashion's latest absurd trend

The latest fashion head-scratcher comes courtesy of a Japanese brand called GU, which is a subset of the popular international retailer Uniqlo.

(GU/UNIQLO)
Every once in a while, an item of clothing comes along that simultaneously shocks, amazes, and appalls the general public.

First, it was the romphim. Later, Balenciaga's absurd "t-shirt shirt." The latest fashion head-scratcher comes courtesy of a Japanese brand called GU, which is a subset of the popular international retailer Uniqlo.

Just in case you've ever needed a little extra protective padding around your family jewels, the company crafted a pair of penis pocket pants, which it refers to as "slim tapered pants (color block)."

Feast your eyes. Ok, ew. Just take a look.

play (US)

 

In this case, the color blocking is in a very specific and unusual spot, one that's generally supposed to be eye-catching.

The good thing here is that it eliminates any and all "is that a [blank] in your pocket or are you just happy to see me?" joke opportunities and/or questions of "how's it hangin'?"

It's a pretty bold fashion choice, to say the least.

  play (GU)

 

According to Metro, the contrast patch indeed functions as an actual pocket, though it's likely that you wouldn't want much of a bulge in that area. Or would you? Uh, up to you.

