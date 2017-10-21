Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Orlando Bloom :  Actor's killer fitness routine will torch your upper body

Here's how you can perfect your pull up game, too.

Orlando Bloom is taking his pull up game to the next level.

After being motivated to amp up his workouts by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bloom is now taking inspiration from yet another fitness star. In a recent Instagram video, the actor enlisted the help of Jan Kares—whom he introduces as the “world champion of pull ups”—to kick his workout routine into overdrive.

Bloom wasn't joking about his workout buddy's impressive title: Though he's since been surpassed, Kares set the world record in 2015 for performing the most pull-ups in 24 hours—6,800 to be exact.

“It’s about to go down,” Kares says in the video before he trained with Bloom.

According to the caption on the video, they completed a total of 190 pull ups—not to mention 200 push ups, 100 leg raises, and 400 squats. Add it all up, and it's "basically on the same level as 6,800," Bloom joked.

While being able to do thousands of pull ups may not be in the realm of possibility for us mortals, if you're able to do five, you'll see some serious improvement in your upper body strength.

Carrying your own body weight is probably one of the hardest, yet best training movements you can do, as it works your upper back, shoulders, lats, and abs all at the same time. It'll take some patience and dedication, but we've come up with four ways for you to become a pull-up powerhouse in no time.

To get started, all you need is a pull-up bar. You can either use the one at your gym, or invest in a solid pull-up bar you can prop up on your door at home. Before you start, make sure to to prep your upper body with this killer warm up that will have your abs burning.

