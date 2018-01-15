Olivia Nova dead at 20

news

Up-and-coming adult film performer Olivia Nova was found dead on Sunday in her apartment in Las Vegas, the adult industry trade publication xBiz reports. She was only 20 years old.

In a statement to xBiz, Nova's agency, LA Direct Models, said that the 20-year-old's cause of death was still unknown.

"While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality," LA Direct Models said in the statement. "It is understood next of kin have been informed. Another one, way too young we are beyond shocked and most certainly, completely out of the blue. Rest in peace, sweet angel."

Nova started her career in the adult industry in March 2017, but was considered a rising star in the industry. According to her Twitter bio(NSFW), her work was nominated for a New Sensations award in 2018.

On Christmas, she tweeted that she was alone for the holidays, and reached out to fans for support.

Alone on the holidays and want to give a fan a holiday call. would lift my spirits — Olivia Nova (@olivianovaxxx) December 25, 2017

While details on Nova's passing are scant, it marks the fourth such recent death in the adult industry. In Nov. 2017, Canadian porn performer Shyla Stylez was found dead at the age of 35. In December, 23-year-old August Ames took her own life after a public struggle with chronic depression; shortly afterward, porn performer Yuri Luv, 31, was found dead of an overdose in her home.

The porn industry has been criticized for failing to provide sufficient resources for performers seeking mental health support. Traditional resources are often “very gendered, very binary, very not open to alternative forms of varying ways that sexuality can be healthy, whether that’s part of your work or private life,” Traci Mediros, a therapist who specializes in treating LGBTQ people and sex workers, told Men's Health for a previous article.

Nova is survived by her mother and two siblings. The family has set up a GoFundMe to cover the funeral costs.