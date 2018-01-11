Odd Enough :  This couple's incredible 10-year transformation looks like they've aged in reverse

news

A couple recently posted a photo on Instagram comparing a shot of them from 10 years ago to a photo of them today, and the difference in jaw-dropping in the best way possible.

Dan Hennessey and Wendy Joseph are the very definition of aging gracefully, living proof that living a healthy lifestyle really does have long-term benefits.

"10 year difference! Left 2007, Right 2017," Joseph captioned the photo. "I used to have a perm and wear my hair stuck to my face everyday and @shotsofhennessey used to shave once a week."

It actually looks like these guys have aged in reverse, and the commenters on the post—which has received over 60,000 likes—are in complete agreement. "You guys look even younger!" was a common sentiment shared, along with applauding the couple for embracing their more natural selves. (Reverse aging may sound like a fantasy—but there's actually a workout to help you do it. Yes, really.)

Joseph, 29, and Hennessey, 30, live in San Diego and are both personal trainers. They run a separate Instagram account dedicated to health and fitness, @True4YouFitness. According to their social media, they are now engaged; Hennessey proposed in Paris back in September 2016.

This couple's incredible transformation is yet more proof that the couple that stays fit together, well, stays together. Plus, living a healthy lifestyle obviously does a lot of good when you're aging—here's to hoping we all look like this in 10 years. (It can also help you live longer. A lot longer.) This story have you wanting to make 2018 your best year yet? These tips will definitely get you started.