Odd Enough :  The sleep mask that wraps around your entire head: Weird or cool?

Welcome to Weird or Cool, where we determine if a piece of gear is worth your attention.

Aside from using ear plugs to help you fall asleep faster, sleep masks are another great, natural way to get some quality sleep. They’re small enough to take anywhere, making them useful for when you want to block out the daylight on planes, trains, and buses.

When it comes to purchasing one, most have a similar function and design, give or take a little bit of padding. But one company decided to create a new type of sleep mask. The Ostrich Pillow Loop works exactly how it sounds—literally looping itself around your entire head. By wrapping diagonally across your face, the brand claims the mask is supposed to block out 99.9% of light, covering the sides of your eyes and "cocooning your head with the cozy comfort of a pillow," according to its Kickstarter page.

And unlike some other eye masks that feature an elastic band, the Loop is actually a single rope that, once it's around your head, clasps together in the back. The Kickstarter product hasn't reached its fundraising goal yet, but it currently starts at $20 (which is slightly more expensive than other mask options you can purchase online right now). Ultimately, we like gear that could potentially help you have more energy throughout the day. And you should check it out if nothing else has worked for you. But it's still kind of going to look like there's an alien on your face.

Weird or cool: weird (but it won't matter when you're asleep)