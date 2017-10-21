Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Odd Enough :  The sleep mask that wraps around your entire head: Weird or cool?

Odd Enough The sleep mask that wraps around your entire head: Weird or cool?

The Ostrich Pillow Loop is a new piece of sleep gear up on Kickstarter

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Welcome to Weird or Cool, where we determine if a piece of gear is worth your attention.

Aside from using ear plugs to help you fall asleep faster, sleep masks are another great, natural way to get some quality sleep. They’re small enough to take anywhere, making them useful for when you want to block out the daylight on planes, trains, and buses.

When it comes to purchasing one, most have a similar function and design, give or take a little bit of padding. But one company decided to create a new type of sleep mask. The Ostrich Pillow Loop works exactly how it sounds—literally looping itself around your entire head. By wrapping diagonally across your face, the brand claims the mask is supposed to block out 99.9% of light, covering the sides of your eyes and "cocooning your head with the cozy comfort of a pillow," according to its Kickstarter page.

And unlike some other eye masks that feature an elastic band, the Loop is actually a single rope that, once it's around your head, clasps together in the back. The Kickstarter product hasn't reached its fundraising goal yet, but it currently starts at $20 (which is slightly more expensive than other mask options you can purchase online right now). Ultimately, we like gear that could potentially help you have more energy throughout the day. And you should check it out if nothing else has worked for you. But it's still kind of going to look like there's an alien on your face.

Weird or cool: weird (but it won't matter when you're asleep)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Culinary Tips This spicy high-protein breakfast is the best way to start...bullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss The 5 best upper-body exercises that you're...bullet
3 Health Tips Here's one reason why you should eat a banana every daybullet

Related Articles

Odd Enough Gerard Butler tried bee venom to treat his sore muscles—and landed in the hospital
Sex & Relationships Oral sex with 5 or more partners could up your risk of HPV
Odd Enough Yes, there is such a thing as too much exercise—here's what to watch out for
Health Tips Can smoking weed actually help you lose weight?
Health Tips 1 in 9 men have this cancer-causing std
Orlando Bloom Actor's killer fitness routine will torch your upper body

Men's Health

Sex & Relationships Oral sex with 5 or more partners could up your risk of HPV
This man reversed his diabetes
Diabetes How this man lost 174 pounds and reversed his health condition
Orlando Bloom.
Orlando Bloom Actor's killer fitness routine will torch your upper body
​men at greater risk for high risk oral HPV
Health Tips 1 in 9 men have this cancer-causing std