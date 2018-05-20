Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool

Guy Smarts Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool: It's 'like kissing a giant latex condom'

Morena Baccarin recently revealed what it's like to kiss Ryan Reynolds while he's wearing the Deadpool costume, and it is 100% grosser than you could imagine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool: It's 'like kissing a giant latex condom' play

Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool: It's 'like kissing a giant latex condom'

(20TH CENTURY FOX)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

No matter how poorly a first kiss has ever gone for you, rest assured that it probably wasn't as bad as this. 

Morena Baccarin recently revealed what it's like to kiss Ryan Reynolds while he's wearing the Deadpool costume, and it is 100% grosser than you could imagine.

"I keep saying that kissing him in that mask is like kissing a giant latex condom," Baccarin, Reynolds' Deadpool co-star and sex-montage partner, told People. "It basically just smells like rubber the entire time."

That aggressively un-sexy description is actually pretty par for the course. The Deadpoolcast loves describing that costume as a condom.

"He smells like rubber the whole movie," Baccarin also told POPSUGAR. "He's like sweating in latex through the entire film. It's like kissing a combination of a pizza pie and a condom, if that makes any sense."

That does make sense, considering Reynolds himself offered up the prophylactic comparison during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "You get to wear the suit, which is a very nice suit," Norton said.

"Yeah, well, it's also like a big red body condom but yeah sure, call it a suit, whatever you want," Reynolds replied. 

 

So there you have it. When Deadpool 2 drops May 18, watch it knowing that all involved are acting with the smell of a very large condom in their face.

Now, what do we think that unicorn costume smelled like?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Healthy Sex HIV, HPV, and 3 other sexual health facts the Trump...bullet
2 Guy Smarts Capriccio bubbly sangria has been dubbed the new four lokobullet
3 Guy Smarts 5 low-carb cocktails you can drink on a dietbullet

Related Articles

Guy Smarts Chris Hemsworth hinted that he isn't done playing thor any time soon
Pulse Movie Review Deadpool 2 is gruesomely funny and surprisingly mushy
"Deadpool 2" 7 things you should know about Marvel's latest superhero film
"Deadpool 2" Here's what critics are saying about anticipated Marvel superhero movie
Manchester United Superhero Deadpool takes over club in promotional flick
Entertainment 'Deadpool 2' has more slicing, dicing and swearing from ryan reynolds
Guy Smarts 'Brooklyn nine-nine' is canceled — and damn, we're going to miss Terry crews' sergeant Jeffords
Tech Ryan Reynolds says a popular app helps him cope with his lifelong anxiety
Tech Ryan Reynolds doesn't know if 'Deadpool 3' will happen because he doesn't want to keep 'taking everything away' from the character

Men's Health

What's the deal with this "Laurel vs. Yanny" nonsense? We asked an expert to explain
Guy Smarts What's the deal with this "Laurel vs. Yanny" nonsense? We asked an expert to explain
Want to fall asleep fast? Try these 7 tips
Guy Smarts Want to fall asleep fast? Try these 7 tips
8 life lessons from cobra kai, because you're never too old for the karate kid
Guy Smarts 8 life lessons from Cobra Kai, because you're never too old for the karate kid
4 male masturbation techniques you probably haven't tried before
Odd Enough 4 male masturbation techniques you probably haven't tried before