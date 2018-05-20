Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool: It's 'like kissing a giant latex condom'

news

No matter how poorly a first kiss has ever gone for you, rest assured that it probably wasn't as bad as this.

Morena Baccarin recently revealed what it's like to kiss Ryan Reynolds while he's wearing the Deadpool costume, and it is 100% grosser than you could imagine.

"I keep saying that kissing him in that mask is like kissing a giant latex condom," Baccarin, Reynolds' Deadpool co-star and sex-montage partner, told People. "It basically just smells like rubber the entire time."

That aggressively un-sexy description is actually pretty par for the course. The Deadpoolcast loves describing that costume as a condom.

"He smells like rubber the whole movie," Baccarin also told POPSUGAR. "He's like sweating in latex through the entire film. It's like kissing a combination of a pizza pie and a condom, if that makes any sense."

That does make sense, considering Reynolds himself offered up the prophylactic comparison during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "You get to wear the suit, which is a very nice suit," Norton said.

"Yeah, well, it's also like a big red body condom but yeah sure, call it a suit, whatever you want," Reynolds replied.

So there you have it. When Deadpool 2 drops May 18, watch it knowing that all involved are acting with the smell of a very large condom in their face.

Now, what do we think that unicorn costume smelled like?