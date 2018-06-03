Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Montel Williams Was Hospitalized After He 'Overdid It' at the Gym

Odd Enough Montel Williams was hospitalized after he 'overdid it' at the gym

"Anyone who knows Montel knows that he is an exercise enthusiast," Williams' spokesman, Jonathan Franks, said in a statement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Montel Williams was hospitalized after he 'overdid it' at the gym play

Montel Williams was hospitalized after he 'overdid it' at the gym

(JASON KEMPIN/ACM2015/GETTY IMAGES FOR DCP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former talk show host Montel Williams was admitted to a New York hospital after he "overdid it" at the gym, according to his spokesman.

"Anyone who knows Montel knows that he is an exercise enthusiast," Williams' spokesman, Jonathan Franks, said in a statement. "Yesterday, he overdid it, and was admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. He is doing well and anticipates being discharged soon."

Franks also noted to TMZ that the TV personality first felt something was wrong while doing dumbbell squats, and made the 9-1-1 call almost immediately.

"The Williams family will be forever grateful for the quick response from [FDNY] and the excellent care he has received," Franks said.

Williams was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis - a nerve disease targeting the brain and spinal cord - in 1991. Since then, the 61-year-old has dealt with the diagnosis through a fitness-focused, active lifestyle, and the use of medical marijuana. Just a few days before his hospital trip, Williams introduced his own line of CBD products, Lenitiv. (Curious about using hemp products to fuel muscle recovery? Here's everything you need to know.)

"I've been on a wellness journey since my diagnosis, and [Lenitiv] is the culmination of everything I've learned about cannaboids along the way," Williams wrote.

 

Williams' story is a good lesson for any guy. Overexerting yourself at the gym is one of the most detrimental things you can do to your body.

"While there is a time and place for maximal training, doing that in every session, on every set, is only going to result in you burning out and not making consistent progress," Tony Gentilcore, C.S.C.S., owner of CORE in Boston, told us back in January.

For more information on when it's okay to skip that workout

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Healthy Sex If my partner is HIV positive, how can I protect myself?bullet
2 Guy Smarts This scary video shows how smoking leads to heart diseasebullet
3 Healthy Sex 4 ways to reduce your risk of HIV infectionbullet

Related Articles

Politics Ronny Jackson, Trump's pick to run the Veterans Affairs Department, withdraws his bid over mounting misconduct allegations
Entertainment At Long Last, It's 'Jerry Springer' Time, With Arias and Dancing
Finance Montel Williams is suing 'scam' medical-marijuana companies he says used his face to sell products
Tech Montel Williams reveals how smoking marijuana every day for 17 years changed his life
Politics A former US Marine has been arrested in Tijuana in relation to multiple crimes

Men's Health

Have a good sense of smell? You probably have a great sex life
Sex & Relationships Have a good sense of smell? You probably have a great sex life
How Often Should I Get Tested For STDs?
Healthy Sex How often should I get tested for STDs?
What is the nordic diet? Experts say it's the healthiest way to eat
Guy Smarts What is the nordic diet? Experts say it's the healthiest way to eat
Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are travel buds for life, apparently
Guy Smarts Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are travel buds for life, apparently