Michael Chiesa calls out Conor Mcgregor for violent bus attack

Michael Chiesa calls out Conor McGregor for violent bus attack

(JEFF BOTTARI/ZUFFA LLC/ZUFFA LLC VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Conor McGregor may be kind of, a little bit sorry for staging that violent bus attack back in April that ruined UFC 223, but Michael Chiesa still doesn't have anything nice to say to him.

Chiesa was one of the fighters who was injured when McGregor threw a hand dolly through the window of a bus after the pre-fight press conference in Brooklyn, New York. Chiesa sustained multiple cuts to his head, and as a result, his impending fight against Anthony Pettis was cancelled.

 

McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief, and recently returned to New York to face his assault charges.

Chiesa has reportedly kept quiet since the incident, but he finally railed against McGregor at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to MMAFighting. Chiesa wouldn't comment on whether he's taking legal action against McGregor, but he did have a few choice words for him.

"He fucked me out of a title shot - I'll tell you that much," Chiesa says in a YouTube video.

"I don't really have too many kind things to say to [McGregor]," he adds later. "You work your whole life for those kinds of opportunities."

When a reporter asks if he's received any sort of apology from McGregor, Chiesa replies, "Nope, I haven't heard from him, so fuck him."

Watch Chiesa's full interview here:

 

