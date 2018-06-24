Michael B. Jordan just revealed the first trailer for 'Creed 2'

news

Protect your retainers at all costs, because Michael B. Jordan is back in the ring for Creed II.

The actor just shared our first look at the epic Rocky sequel, and boy, are we hyped.

Interestingly enough, the two-minute trailer offers very little of MMA fighter Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, who is playing Ivan Drago's son, Vitor Drago. (Not to mention the original Russian brute himself, Dolph Lundgren, who is confirmed to return.)

But there is plenty of Jordan as Adonis Creed, who is still reckoning with being the son of a man who quite literally died in the ring. Jordan rocketed from uber-talented cult favorite to mega-star earlier this year with Black Panther, for which the 31-year-old bulked up well past ring shape to portray the villain Killmonger. (Want to do the same? Here is the actor's Marvel movie workout.)

And, of course, Sylvester Stallone is back as the Italian Stallone himself, Rocky Balboa.

"In the ring you got rules. Outside, you got nothing," Stallone tells Jordan in the trailer.

Here's the official synopsis for Creed II:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

All of Stallone's insane preparation looks like it was worth it. Consider us hyped.

What do you think?