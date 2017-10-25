Men's Fashion :  What it's like buying a custom suit

Custom always means better. It doesn’t, however, always have to be expensive. Need proof? Visit Indochino.

This menswear brand is at the forefront of made-to-measure clothiers, demonstrating that tailored, one-of-a-kind fashion is attainable without depleting your bank account. Whether you order a custom suit online, via Indochino’s mobile app or in-person at one of their seven international showrooms, the experience is not only easy, but starts at very price. Why spend far more on an off-the-rack number you have to then take to the tailor?

Thinking about going the custom suit route? Here’s what you need to know.

The sizing process is painless

We made an appointment in the New York Soho showroom by visiting Indochino’s website. You’ll need to block out an hour, but once you’re there, it flies by. First up, measurements. A fitting specialist breezes around you with a tape measure, and ten minutes later, he or she has all the requisite numbers needed.

The fit is up to you

Indochino’s expert sales staff is trained to heed your wishes when it comes to fit and drape, but also beyond ready to make a recommendation, should you seek their input. For example, they’ll suggest your jacket length be adequate enough to cover your rear end, and that your pants hem line falls just below the top of the back of your shoe. Your shoulders should look natural and relaxed, without any major folds in the fabric, you’ll hear. But, if you like it a little different, you’re the boss and what you say goes.

The attention to sizing detail will amaze you

For example, the gentleman who sized me took both my arm length measurements, then pointed. “You’re right-handed, correct?” Yes, but how can one ascertain that from a measuring tape? “For most people, the arm of your dominant hand is slightly longer. Your right arm has about a half an inch over your left.” That acute level of care can make the difference between a jacket fitting perfectly and having some pesky folds in the fabric you just can’t seem to lose. A little drawing in around the shoulder areas emboldens your body shape, and further eliminates a looser fit, indicative of an off-the-rack garment. You don’t notice these things until a slight tug of the fabric and you instantly look better.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to fabric

There are some 50-plus fabrics to select from. You can get a standard basic black number that’s perfect for black tie galas to a fun and whimsical plaid print that you’d want to rock on a beach vacation. The wool—Merino, naturally—comes only from the top tier production facilities overseas and is carefully selected to provide maximum comfort, effortless draping and supreme breathability. Wool can absorb up to 30 percent of its weight in moisture, meaning it’ll keep you from being a sopping mess on hot days. It also affords greater elasticity, and is far more wrinkle-resistant, meaning you’ll look as sharp at 5 PM as you did at 9 AM.

The design personalization options are endless

Once your fabric has been chosen, you’ve got a plethora of bespoke options that truly make this suit yours. Start with the design. Do you want peak lapels or slim-notch? One button, two, three or double breasted? Pocket flaps or not? Odds are you’ll know what you want when it comes to button selection and lapel width, but when you hit something like pocket flaps, something you perhaps never gave a second thought to, you’ll start leaning a little more heavily on the recommendations of Indochino’s staff. (It’s completely subjective, you’ll learn, but they’ll suggest including a flap since you can always tuck it in.) After, you’ll select your vent stitch coloring and your bullhorn buttons and move beyond the exterior.

The inside is where your garment comes alive

There are dozens of linings available, from traditional paisleys to solid colors to the American flag. (“Yes, we do see plenty of guys who opt for an Ole Glory print,” my fit specialist smiled.) Really, it’s all about personal preference, but again, if you’re wavering between a few options, you’ll be presented with a few reasons why a certain liner may clash with a fabric and how others will draw out the suit’s color more. Simply make your selection and give them some monogram text—you’re afforded three lines above the liner pocket—and you’re good to go. Be creative with the monogram; they’ve seen it all. “The best? A guy who wanted some of Wu Tang’s C.R.E.A.M lyrics in there,” laughed the staffer.

You won’t feel out of your depth

Even if it’s your first time going custom, the experience is carefully crafted so you never feel out of your element. The staff is there to help and guide you, and not talk down to you for not knowing something such as the difference between collar felt weights. You leave enlightened, not embarrassed. And, whether you’ve cracked your second billion or are starting out, you’ll get the same treatment.

You will feel like as good as you look

A few weeks later, your suit will arrive and you’ll behold some remarkable craftsmanship. (For example, the sleeves are hand-sewn to the body of the jacket.) You’ll gaze in awe at the tangible results of your vision, and then you’ll eager tug it on to discover that it fits you perfectly. There’s nothing like knowing that this suit was made just for you. The best accessory you’ll pair with your suit is the beaming smile that comes from feeling like a million bucks.

