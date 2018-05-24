Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Men are better at directions, claims study

Guy Smarts Men are better at directions, claims study

Lead researcher Alexander Boone found that when "navigating in known environments, men prefer to take shortcuts to reach their destination more quickly, while women tend to use routes they know."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Men are better at directions, claims study play

Men are better at directions, claims study

(GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you think men are better at navigating directions, you may be right, according to a study published in Memory & Cognition.

Lead researcher Alexander Boone found that when "navigating in known environments, men prefer to take shortcuts to reach their destination more quickly, while women tend to use routes they know." Boone concluded that that men were "significantly" more efficient than women at reaching their destinations.

The results came after two experiments. The first tested 68 people on how well they were able to complete a computerized maze after learning it for a bit. Participants were also queried on their methodologies for navigation, their implied belief about their ability to handle directions and how often they play video games.

The second experiment used different versions of the maze-one with background landmarks and one without. While the men routinely took shortcuts to reach their targets faster, on average, than women, who were more prone to following learned routes.

The study importantly notes that some women were just as efficient and effective as the top male participants. "Overall, our research indicates that the sex difference in navigation efficiency is large, and is partly related to navigation strategy," said Boone.

What do you think? Think men are better at navigating and dealing with directions?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts Want to fall asleep fast? Try these 7 tipsbullet
2 Guy Smarts Capriccio bubbly sangria has been dubbed the new four lokobullet
3 Guy Smarts Morena Baccarin on kissing Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool:...bullet

Related Articles

Sex & Relationships Why more and more married couples are opening up their relationships
Football Empty feeling as troubled Ajaccio slump to play-off loss
Relationship Talk Why would women rather endure abuse than date broke men?
Sex, Rape & Consent How MTV Shuga IRL is changing the narrative
Lifestyle Why more women go to church than men
Linda Ikeji Media mogul shares with fans how to hide a baby bump
Football 'Exceptional' Renard a towering presence for Lyon
For Women 5 times you should not shoot your shot with a guy
McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthy

Men's Health

Sleeping in on the weekends could help you live longer
Guy Smarts Sleeping in on the weekends could help you live longer
This guy lost 100 pounds with the help of reddit and the keto diet
Guy Smarts This guy lost 100 pounds with the help of Reddit and the keto diet
Why more and more married couples are opening up their relationships
Sex & Relationships Why more and more married couples are opening up their relationships
How to build bigger shoulders with lateral raises
Fitness How to build bigger shoulders with lateral raises