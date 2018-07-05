Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Mark Wahlberg uses Lebron James as flimsy excuse to show off

Guy Smarts Mark Wahlberg uses Lebron James as flimsy excuse to show off his shoulders

In a recent Instagram photo, the 47-year-old actor made like Arnold Schwarzenegger and congratulated the NBA star on moving to the LA Lakers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mark Wahlberg uses Lebron James as flimsy excuse to show off his shoulders play

Mark Wahlberg uses Lebron James as flimsy excuse to show off his shoulders

(GETTY/MEN'S HEALTH COMPOSITE)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mark Wahlberg would like everyone to know that he's very happy for LeBron James - but also that his upper body is looking really good. Mostly the latter, probably.

In a recent Instagram photo, the 47-year-old actor made like Arnold Schwarzenegger and congratulated the NBA star on moving to the LA Lakers. After all, LeBron going west means Wahlberg's team - the Boston Celtics - can dominate in the east.

"Congrats @kingjames going to the Lakers," he wrote. "@celtics will now run the East for a LONG TIME. #allthewayup"

 

Of course, the former Men's Health cover guy also took the opportunity to show off his ripped arms, torso, and Atlas-like shoulders, posing shirtless on top of a desk. Hey, dude looks good. We can't blame him.

We've talked about how you can work out to develop Marky Mark-level arms and corebefore, but it takes more than just biceps and abs to look like that. You'll also need to build up a set of boulder-like shoulders, so when it comes time for some absolutely superfluous flexing every muscle on your upper body pops.

The Workout

You probably already give your shoulders a good amount of attention in your workouts - go-to moves like pullups, upright rows, and presses take care of that - but if you really want to home in on your twin peaks, check out this full routine inspired by another one of our favorite action heroes, Sylvester Stallone, courtesy of trainer Jeremy Scott.

[mediaosvideo align='center' embedId='6c1cb59c-4df4-46cd-8de2-213c129153d5' mediaId='74dea0d9-251b-41d9-ad41-8b7b849386f3' size='large'][/mediaosvideo]

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed.

1. Standing barbell press

4 sets, 8 to 12 reps

2. Standing Arnold press

3 sets, 8 to 12 reps

While Scott recommends the Arnold press, it's important to note that the move features a ton of internal rotation, which could put you at risk of shoulder problems down the road. Sub in an adjusted Y-lateral raise for a safer option. If you're dead set on the Arnolds, use a low weight and make sure you never over-rotate the dumbbells.

3. Dumbbell lateral raise

3 sets, 8 to 12 reps

4. Band press and hold

30 seconds each, 5 minutes total

5. Dumbbell upright row

3 sets, 8 to 12 reps

6. Head-supported reverse fly

3 sets of max reps

7. Loaded carry, various grips

12-minutes continuously

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts 4 signs and symptoms of ketosis that let you know when your...bullet
2 Odd Enough Cancer destroyed his bladder — So doctors reconstructed it...bullet
3 Guy Smarts Does apple cider vinegar help you lose weight? Sort of,...bullet

Related Articles

Sports Inside the marriage of LeBron and Savannah James, who met in high school, had their first date at Outback Steakhouse, and are now worth $275 million
LeBron James NBA star joins Los Angeles Lakers on 4-year contract worth £117M
Sports Zlatan Ibrahimović welcomed LeBron James to Los Angeles in the most Zlatan way possible
Victor Oladipo American star of Nigerian descent named Most Improved Player at NBA Awards as Harden takes MVP
BET Awards 2018 See complete list of winners at music event
Guy Smarts LeBron James wants to stay in the NBA long enough to play against his son
Sports Kevin Durant's all-time great Game 3 summed up why the Warriors are so dominant — and now the Cavs are on the ropes again
Entertainment The warriors are one win away
Sports Stephen Curry has a simple skill few others utilize that allows him to wreak havoc on defenses, and it's showing in the Finals

Men's Health

The best golf clubs to buy right now
Guy Smarts The best golf clubs to buy right now
Shivering in the gym could be the next fitness trend
Fitness Shivering in the gym could be the next fitness trend
Here's why mosquitoes are attracted to people who drink beer
Guy Smarts 8 ways to get rid of mosquito bites and beat that annoying itch
The Rock just confirmed Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle's release date
Guy Smarts The Rock just confirmed Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle's release date