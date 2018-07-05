Mark Wahlberg uses Lebron James as flimsy excuse to show off his shoulders

news

Mark Wahlberg would like everyone to know that he's very happy for LeBron James - but also that his upper body is looking really good. Mostly the latter, probably.

In a recent Instagram photo, the 47-year-old actor made like Arnold Schwarzenegger and congratulated the NBA star on moving to the LA Lakers. After all, LeBron going west means Wahlberg's team - the Boston Celtics - can dominate in the east.

"Congrats @kingjames going to the Lakers," he wrote. "@celtics will now run the East for a LONG TIME. #allthewayup"

Of course, the former Men's Health cover guy also took the opportunity to show off his ripped arms, torso, and Atlas-like shoulders, posing shirtless on top of a desk. Hey, dude looks good. We can't blame him.

We've talked about how you can work out to develop Marky Mark-level arms and corebefore, but it takes more than just biceps and abs to look like that. You'll also need to build up a set of boulder-like shoulders, so when it comes time for some absolutely superfluous flexing every muscle on your upper body pops.

The Workout

You probably already give your shoulders a good amount of attention in your workouts - go-to moves like pullups, upright rows, and presses take care of that - but if you really want to home in on your twin peaks, check out this full routine inspired by another one of our favorite action heroes, Sylvester Stallone, courtesy of trainer Jeremy Scott.

[mediaosvideo align='center' embedId='6c1cb59c-4df4-46cd-8de2-213c129153d5' mediaId='74dea0d9-251b-41d9-ad41-8b7b849386f3' size='large'][/mediaosvideo]

Directions: Perform the exercises below in the order listed.

1. Standing barbell press

4 sets, 8 to 12 reps

2. Standing Arnold press

3 sets, 8 to 12 reps

While Scott recommends the Arnold press, it's important to note that the move features a ton of internal rotation, which could put you at risk of shoulder problems down the road. Sub in an adjusted Y-lateral raise for a safer option. If you're dead set on the Arnolds, use a low weight and make sure you never over-rotate the dumbbells.

3. Dumbbell lateral raise

3 sets, 8 to 12 reps

4. Band press and hold

30 seconds each, 5 minutes total

5. Dumbbell upright row

3 sets, 8 to 12 reps

6. Head-supported reverse fly

3 sets of max reps

7. Loaded carry, various grips

12-minutes continuously