Mark wahlberg pays tribute to navy seals lost in 'lone survivor' mission

The movie Lone Survivor tells the true story of Operation Red Wings, a 2005 counter-insurgent mission in northeastern Afghanistan involving four brave Navy SEALs.

All but one, Marcus Luttrell, were killed in the failed operation - as were 16 other SEALS when their helicopter was shot down as they attempted to rescue to the team.

On Thursday, actor Mark Wahlberg - who played Luttrell in the 2013 film - paid tribute to the 19 fallen U.S. troops in a moving Instagram post.

"#NeverForget 6/28/05. I may have played him in a movie, but in real life, I don’t hold a candle to Marcus Luttrell or any of the brave men who sacrificed their lives 13 years ago. Rest in peace," he wrote.

Actor Taylor Kitsch, who played fallen SEAL Lt. Michael Murphy, also paid his respects. He attended Run Around the Lake, a Michael Murphy memorial race in Patchogue, NY.

"Humbled today. What an amazing community in Patchogue," Kitsch wrote on Instagram. "Thousands showed up in support of Mike Murphy, the fallen, those who continue to fight and of course the families and all first responders. Lucky to have been a part of telling the story of #operationredwings and in particular being taken in with the whole Murphy family."

If you're into CrossFit, the name Murphy should ring a bell. Lt. Murphy was the originator of the now-iconic "Murph" Hero WOD, which is performed in his honor on Memorial Day. Notable Murph participants Chris Pratt, John Krasinski, and The Rock have all completed the workout to honor the fallen hero in recent years.